Ryan Coogler Reveals If He Has Sinners Sequel Plans (& Fans Will Be Divided)

Since Sinners hit theaters, one question has been on fans’ minds: Will Ryan Coogler turn the film into a franchise? The mix of supernatural horror and historical drama, set in the southern United States in the ’30s, won over audiences with its tension-filled story, spirituality, and symbolism – earning not only critical acclaim but also box office success beyond expectations. And like always in Hollywood, where any success can easily be expanded upon, many were already speculating about a possible sequel. The ending and post-credit scene leave room for that possibility. However, in a recent interview, Coogler poured cold water on expectations.

Speaking to Ebony Magazine, the director surprised fans by saying that his intention with Sinners was to tell a story that had a beginning, middle, and end in just one movie. “I’ve been in a space of making franchise films for a bit, so I wanted to get away from that,” Coogler shared. “I was looking forward to working on a film that felt original and personal to me and had an appetite for delivering something to audiences that was original and unique.” The statement lands as a letdown for some fans who, since the premiere, had been fueling theories about possible ramifications of the story. The plot of Sinners was told with such care and so many layers that it seemed inevitable there would be new chapters.

Coogler is known for major franchises such as Creed and Black Panther, which it’s understandable that the audience was expecting more eventually. But this time, he chose the path of creative independence, even if it goes against the desires of the market and part of the fanbase. “I wanted the movie to feel like a full meal: your appetizers, starters, entrees and desserts, I wanted all of it there. I wanted it to be a holistic and finished thing. That was how I was asked all about it. That was always my intention,” he added. Not only did Sinners dominate the box office with over $350 million worldwide, but it was also considered one of Coogler’s boldest works and was highly praised by critics.

But the truth is that Coogler’s choice goes beyond a simple “no.” It reflects a conscious decision within a broader context: the desire to tell new stories, not tied to pre-established industry formulas. Sequels are one of Hollywood’s hottest trends right now, almost becoming the standard. But instead of giving in to the temptation (or pressure) to expand the story of Sinners just to satisfy the market, the director seems more interested in preserving the film’s narrative integrity. He had already hinted at this intention before, but he solidified it when he signed a deal with Warner Bros.

Reportedly, Coogler secured total creative control of the project, a share of the profits from the first dollar, and, most importantly, the complete reversal of the movie’s copyright after 25 years. What does that mean? A work that is entirely his – complete, personal, and free from the obligation of becoming a franchise. In today’s industry, where nearly every success is turned into a saga, such a stance is increasingly rare. Perhaps turning down a sequel, in this case, is also a way of honoring the story that’s already been told.

On one hand, we have a director in full creative command, committed to protecting his work from commercial wear and tear. On the other, we have an audience eager to see this story continue – even if that risks diminishing what made it special in the first place. But maybe Coogler is aware of that, and maybe that’s why he left certain doors slightly open, like the ambiguous post-credits scene. He knows how to stir curiosity but avoids locking himself into a path that could limit him. Instead, he stays focused on carving out his own space without falling into repetition. Sinners is not just a horror movie with retro aesthetics and a blues soul; it’s also a statement about identity and artistic control – something that rushed sequels and cinematic universes often compromise.

In the end, Coogler’s decision may not please everyone. Some will see it as a missed opportunity, others as a bold move driven by integrity. Maybe Sinners has already done what it set out to do: not just as a film, but as a statement of intent. And if that divides fans, maybe it’s because, deep down, everyone wanted more of something they knew was rare.