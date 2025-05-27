Sinners Finally Sets Streaming & Blu-ray Release Dates (& They’re Soon)

Audiences came out in full force to support Ryan Coogler’s Sinners during its very lucrative box office run, and they’ll be able to rewatch the film at home in the near future. According to The Wrap, Sinners will be available on various digital platforms beginning Tuesday, June 3rd. Those interested in owning a physical copy of the movie will have to wait until Tuesday, July 8th, which is when the Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K UHD go on sale. Both the physical and digital versions of Sinners on home media contain a bevy of special features that explore topics such as the making of the film and the role music plays in the story.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans will also get to see around 20 minutes of deleted scenes. The home media versions of Sinners come equipped with expanded aspect ratios, “allowing consumers to see both 1.78:1 and 2.76:1 aspect ratios, as intended by the filmmaker for home viewing” per a press release from Warner Bros.

Hitting theaters back in April, Sinners quickly emerged as a critical and commercial juggernaut. Hailed as one of the best films of the year, it exceeded box office expectations and has grossed $338.9 million worldwide against a $90 million production budget as of this writing. Sinners earned considerable praise for Coogler’s distinct vision, Michael B. Jordan’s dual performances as twin brothers, and it’s ability to deftly blend genre entertainment with smart social commentary.

Releasing on the heels of some notable WB bombs, Sinners gave the studio the hit it desperately needed in what is a critical year. Despite the movie’s success, Coogler has said he does not have any plans to develop a sequel, expressing a desire to craft more non-franchise films in the future.

Over a month after it premiered, Sinners is still a decent box office draw. It grossed $11 million domestically over Memorial Day weekend. And while the film is tailor made to be seen on the biggest screens (taking full advantage of the IMAX format), it’s great to see it will be available to watch at home soon. Considering how popular Sinners was in theaters, it stands reason to believe it will be an equally hot seller on home media. The film’s many fans are likely eager to add it to their collections and rewatch it whenever they want. In addition to seeing the movie again, it should be a treat to see the behind-the-scenes featurettes that will give people a greater insight into what makes Sinners so special.

One question that still needs to be answered is when Sinners will be available to stream on HBO Max. Only the digital and Blu-ray dates have been announced so far. It stands reason to believe Sinners will hit Max around the same time the Blu-ray hits shelves. In an effort to boost digital sales, Warner Bros. likely wouldn’t want to put Sinners on streaming for “free” in early June.

Will you be picking up Sinners on home media? Let us know in the comments!