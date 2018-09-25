Whoopi Goldberg Confirms ‘Sister Act’ Reboot and Cameo Role

It seems the Sister Act series is making a comeback, and franchise star Whoopi Goldberg will also be returning – if only in limited capacity. Goldberg was recently doing an interview with Good Morning Britain, and was asked if fans would ever get to see Sister Act 3 happen. The View co-host then revealed the following bit of information in her response:

“So we’ve been all over Disney begging, and they’ve decided that they’re going to go in a different direction with ‘Sister Act.’ So it won’t be ‘Sister Act 3’, it will be a brand new rendition of ‘Sister Act’ – and I guess I’ll walk through a scene, and that’s how they’ll say I was part of it.”

You can check out the video, below:

Sister Act (1992) and its sequel Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) followed a lounge singer who gets stashed out in a convent to hide out from the mob, only to surely influence the pious sisters living there to loosen up, while she inevitably gets influenced by them and became more devout. The sequel saw the singer, Deloris, returns to help teach a group of Catholic school students win a singing competition that could save their school.

The franchise was adapted into a hit Broadway musical in the mid-2000s, and has stayed relevant in that format, as a result. In 2015 there was word that Disney was developing a “remake” of the film, but that development seemed to fizzle out… until now.

There’s no word yet on what kind of “different direction” Disney could be going with the franchise, but it will likely have to be something carefully planned, as the Sister Act storyline is not a lot more of a potential hot potato than when the franchise started in the 1990s. Ideas of religion, the women’s role in the church, and the sanctity of the Catholic Church and its hierarchy have all been big cultural debates, so a “fish out of water” coming into the world of the church could be played in a way that offends as much as it amuses. Even Whoopi Goldberg has become a cultural lightning rod, thanks to her pronounced political views, which are now an everyday part of pop-culture, thanks to The View.

We’ll keep you updated on the Sister Act reboot as more information is revealed.