Snake Eyes Star Henry Golding Breaks Down New G.I. Joe Trailer (Exclusive)

On Sunday night, fans finally got their first look at footage of Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, an upcoming solo film surrounding the fan-favorite assassin. The upcoming film debuted a massive trailer during Sunday night's MTV Movie & TV Awards, and it was chock-full of moments that are sure to make action fans squee.

"In this film, we pay homage to the classic lore that is G.I. Joe," Golding explains in our video, which you can check out above. "But, of course, we updated it, together with Larry Hama, and created a brand-new start to the G.I. Joe universe."

Directed by Robert Schwentke (The Divergent Series) the film will also feature plenty of other familiar faces from the lore of GI Joe that fans know and love, no doubt setting the stage for its franchise future. Among those set to appear include Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) as Scarlett, Ursula Corbero (La casa de papel) as The Baroness, Iko Uwais (The Raid) as Hard Master, with Andrew Koji (Warrior) as Storm Shadow, and Steve Allerick as Snake Eyes' father. Haruka Abe (Emerald City) has been cast in the film as well.

"It's mind-blowing," Golding told us of being cast as Snake Eyes. "It's a character that we've all loved, that we've all pretended to be on the playground. We've all snuck around the kitchen closet, waiting to jump out at our brothers and sisters. It's amazing to think that we're gonna have a new generation of kids fighting to be Storm Shadow or Snake Eyes on the playground, and I love that idea. I truly believe that how Paramount has really focused on one character to build out the universe is the correct way. We need the groundwork. We need the structural integrity to build something awesome. And I think, with Robert Schwentke helming as director, he's given this cinephile feel to this film. It's not just an ordinary action film. There's so much heart, there's so much information that's sort of given to you in breadcrumbs that you're just left yearning for more."

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is set to be released on July 23rd.