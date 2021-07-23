Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins Trailer Released

✖

One of the original and most beloved G.I. Joe characters is getting some serious time in the spotlight this summer. Snake Eyes, starring Henry Golding as the titular ninja warrior, was originally supposed to be released in theaters last year, but was eventually moved to 2021 due to the pandemic. Earlier this year, it was announced that Snake Eyes would be hitting the big screen in July, and fans have been waiting on the trailer ever since. The wait finally came to an end on Sunday night.

It was announced last week that the first official trailer for Snake Eyes would be released during the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards. As promised, the first footage from Snake Eyes arrived while the award show was on a break, and we got to see some of the action from the upcoming origin story. You can take a look at the full trailer above!

Golding stars in the film as the titular Snake Eyes, who remains one of the most popular characters from the entire G.I. Joe lineup. The new movie will act as a prequel for the character, showing how he became the strong and silent warrior we all know and love. Andrew Koji, Haruka Abe, Iko Uwais, and Takehiro Hira also star in the film. Samara Weaving will appear in Snake Eyes as Scarlett, another popular character from G.I. Joe canon.

Koji, current star of the hit HBO Max series Warrior, will be taking on the role of Storm Shadow in the film, the close friend of Snake Eyes that ultimately becomes his rival later in life.

Snake Eyes has traditionally been known as the character in G.I. Joe that doesn't speak at all, with a mask always over his entire face. That's not the version of the character we're going to see in the new movie, which is part of what drew Golding to the role.

"I wanted to see something different, and I wanted it to look different, to feel different," Golding told Entertainment Weekly in a recent inverview. "To be able to launch a franchise like that, it was just too good to be true — and especially with a character like Snake Eyes about whom a lot of people don't know too much. They know him as this insane operator that completes missions and is an absolute weapon, but who's the guy behind the mask and what's his story?"

Snake Eyes is directed by Robert Schwentke with a script from Evan Spiliotpoulos. This will be the third live-action take on the G.I. Joe characters on the big screen, following 2009's G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and 2013's G.I. Joe: Retaliation.

Are you excited to see Snake Eyes come to life in the new movie? Let us know in the comments!

Snake Eyes is set to arrive in theaters on July 23rd.