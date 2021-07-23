Snake Eyes Next Trailer Date Revealed

✖

There's definitely no shortage of action-packed blockbusters arriving in the next few months, and Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is definitely among them. The film, which is set to bring about a new chapter in the G.I. Joe film universe, debuted an explosive first trailer last month during the MTV Movie & TV Awards, and fans are excited to see exactly what else is in store. According to a new post from the film's social media account, another look at the film isn't that far away. In a tweet, which you can check out below, it was revealed that a new trailer will be released this coming Monday, June 21st.

The post also revealed that Snake Eyes will be participating in this year's Comic-Con @ Home proceedings, with ten "fans first" premiere screenings days before the film makes its debut.

Join the man behind the mask 🐍, @HenryGolding, in #SnakeEyes! We’re kicking off this Summer’s Comic-Con @ Home on July 21 with 10 FANS FIRST Premiere Screenings in theatres across the US! See the NEW trailer this Monday, and experience the movie in theatres everywhere July 23. pic.twitter.com/sf1zPx9uXg — Snake Eyes (@SnakeEyesMovie) June 17, 2021

Directed by Robert Schwentke (The Divergent Series) Snake Eyes stars Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) in the titular role, with Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) as Scarlett, Ursula Corbero (La casa de papel) as The Baroness, Iko Uwais (The Raid) as Hard Master, with Andrew Koji (Warrior) as Storm Shadow, and Steve Allerick as Snake Eyes' father. Haruka Abe (Emerald City) has been cast in the film as well.

"It's mind-blowing," Golding previously told ComicBook.com of being cast as Snake Eyes. "It's a character that we've all loved, that we've all pretended to be on the playground. We've all snuck around the kitchen closet, waiting to jump out at our brothers and sisters. It's amazing to think that we're gonna have a new generation of kids fighting to be Storm Shadow or Snake Eyes on the playground, and I love that idea. I truly believe that how Paramount has really focused on one character to build out the universe is the correct way. We need the groundwork. We need the structural integrity to build something awesome. And I think, with Robert Schwentke helming as director, he's given this cinephile feel to this film. It's not just an ordinary action film. There's so much heart, there's so much information that's sort of given to you in breadcrumbs that you're just left yearning for more."

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is set to be released in theaters on July 23rd.