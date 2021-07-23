Snake Eyes Reveals Full Set of New Character Posters
The big screen is getting another take on G.I. Joe this summer with the debut of Paramount's new film, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins. This movie will tell the story of the iconic Snake Eyes character before he donned his helmet and went silent to the rest of the world. Henry Golding plays the titular hero, with Andrew Koji taking on his longtime rival and fellow classic Joe character, Storm Shadow.
Fans of the G.I. Joe franchise have been anxious to see what this new take does with the property, and Paramount offered a new glimpse at many of its characters on Thursday. The studio unveiled a series of motion posters, eight in all, each focusing on one of the characters.
Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow obviously have their own posters, as does popular Joe character Scarlett, who is being played by Samara Weaving. Baroness, a longtime ally of the villainous Cobra Commander, also has a poster in this series.
This is the most detailed look we've gotten any many of the characters in Snake Eyes to this point, and it serves as yet another opportunity for fans to get excited about what's to come.
You can check out all of the new posters below.
Snake Eyes
It’s time to declassify his story. @HenryGolding is #SnakeEyes - Only in theatres July 23. pic.twitter.com/Gzk2cgyDsW— Snake Eyes (@SnakeEyesMovie) June 10, 2021
Storm Shadow
A loyal friend. A deadly foe. Andrew Koji is Storm Shadow. #SnakeEyes - Only in theatres July 23. pic.twitter.com/tDZR5ZGSD3— Snake Eyes (@SnakeEyesMovie) June 10, 2021
Blind Master
Skilled, resilient, and a trusted leader of the Arashikage clan. @PMensahOnline is the Blind Master in #SnakeEyes - Only in theatres July 23. pic.twitter.com/mzZBljWx3C— Snake Eyes (@SnakeEyesMovie) June 10, 2021
Akiko
She'll protect the Arashikage clan at all costs. @HarukaAbe is Akiko in #SnakeEyes - Only in theatres July 23. pic.twitter.com/S5MvLxA7Sk— Snake Eyes (@SnakeEyesMovie) June 10, 2021
Hard Master
Training begins now. 👊 @Iko_Uwais is the Hard Master. #SnakeEyes - Only in theatres July 23. pic.twitter.com/P1oYRuOQee— Snake Eyes (@SnakeEyesMovie) June 10, 2021
Scarlett
One of the Joes’ top recruits. One of Cobra’s biggest problems. @Sweaving is Scarlett. #SnakeEyes - Only in theatres July 23. pic.twitter.com/9AAO4jp4Uc— Snake Eyes (@SnakeEyesMovie) June 10, 2021
Kenta
He’s determined to get his revenge. Takehiro Hira is Kenta in #SnakeEyes - Only in theatres July 23 pic.twitter.com/A1ztByY6lt— Snake Eyes (@SnakeEyesMovie) June 10, 2021
Baroness
Power is what she strives for. @ursulolita is Baroness in #SnakeEyes - Only in theatres July 23. pic.twitter.com/43nfYU4Umx— Snake Eyes (@SnakeEyesMovie) June 10, 2021