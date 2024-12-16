Does Sonic 3 Have A Post-Credits Scene? One Star Reveals the (Spoiler-Free) Answer

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is ready to zoom into theaters around the world in a matter of days, and it may include a tease of what is to come, afterward. The threequel re-unites Ben Schwartz’s Sonic with his friends Knuckles (Idris Elba) and Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey) against the sinister Dr. Ivo Robotnik (Jim Carrey), his father Gerald Robotnik (also Carrey), and a new hedgehog speedster foe Shadow (Keanu Reeves).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Right from the start, each Sonic movie has peppered the franchise with Easter eggs, cameos, and origin stories tied into Sonic’s own. The ending of the first Sonic gave Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik his proper Eggman look; Sonic the Hedgehog 2 integrated the origins of both Knuckles and Tails into its story, capping off the movie with a crowd-pleasing end-credits stinger teasing Shadow for Sonic 3. The Sonic Trilogy really has grown into a thriving cinematic universe, so the expectation of an end-credits scene in the franchise’s newest chapter almost goes without saying…

RELATED: Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Christmas Short Mimics Classic Rankin/Bass Style

Does Sonic 3 Have A Post Credits Scene?

Image Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Speaking to ComicBook.com, none other than Sonic voice actor Ben Schwartz has confirmed that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has a mid-credits scene. Schwartz indicated that the scene itself has seemingly gone through multiple iterations, stating “The same thing happens, but there have been different lengths of what that scene is.”

This suggests that the mid-credits scene of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has been something of a work in progress during the movie’s post-production process. That could also mean that the film’s mid-credits scene was initially somewhat longer than what will ultimately be seen in the finished film.

Ben Schwartz’s (Spoiler-Free) Reaction to Sonic 3’s Mid-Credits Scene

Ben Schwartz was quite impressed with Sonic 3 mid-credits scene, telling ComicBook.com, “When I saw it, I lost my mind. It was exactly what I was hoping would happen.” Without revealing spoiler-specifics of the scene in question, Schwartz also elaborated that “It gives us a place to go for [Sonic] 4 if we want to go there, which is very exciting.”

Schwartz’s enthusiasm for the mid-credits scene of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is sure to add greater anticipation for the movie’s impending release. While the cryptic description of the scene leaves it open to interpretation as to what is being set up, the early reactions to Sonic 3 seemingly reflect his excitement for where the franchise could go next. The possibilities for Sonic the Hedgehog 4 seem to be vast if Schwartz’s description of Sonic the Hedgehog 3‘s mid-credits scene is any indication.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be released in theaters this week.