Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Reactions Praise Movie As Emotional and Best in the Series

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 reactions are in and the film is apparently not only very good, but surprisingly emotional as well. Sonic the Hedgehog is one of the most famous characters in all of gaming and made an immediate impression with his debut in the 90s on the Sega Genesis. The character has been a mascot for Sega and has been a gaming icon that frequently stands proudly alongside Mario, making him a massive character with tons of commercial potential. On top of endless games, Sonic has gotten multiple TV shows and now, a series of solid live-action films. Sonic the Hedgehog was actually near the start of this recent boom of respectable video game adaptations after decades of failed attempts to make the biggest video game franchises into films.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It almost went a completely different direction, though. Sonic the Hedgehog was met with massive criticism after its first trailer was released, revealing a pretty strange looking version of Sonic that was not like his video game counterpart. Fans immediately recoiled and demanded change. To their credit, Paramount and the crew on the film acted fast and quickly redesigned Sonic for the release of the film. It ended up working out really well as the film was well received and Sonic himself looked just like his video game version. The film spawned another successful sequel, a spin-off TV series about Knuckles, and now, a threequel that is being showered with no shortage of praise.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 releases later this month and the film has been screened for some critics already. The reaction seems to be overwhelmingly positive with many noting it’s action-packed and surprisingly emotional. The new film introduces Shadow the Hedgehog (played by Keanu Reeves) to the live-action universe and many are noting he is a stand out addition to the series. Others such as The Washington Post’s Gene Park note that the film is a classic Jim Carrey film with the actor getting a ton of screentime this go around. Carrey had previously announced he was retiring, but was convinced to return for this particular film and it sounds like he has made the most of it rather than phoning it in. The actor returns as Dr. Robotnik, but also plays his grandfather, Professor Gerald Robotnik.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is due out in theaters on December 20th, so fans will have to wait to see the movie themselves to understand why critics are raving over the new movie. It certainly sounds like it’ll be a fun time at the movies for those looking to take their family to the theater during the holiday season. You can view some of the critic reactions below.

Image Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

“It’s not often that each movie gets better in a trilogy, but [Sonic 3] is the best of the bunch. There’s action-packed goofiness a plenty thanks to Jim Carrey pulling double duty, but what I didn’t expect was a surprisingly moving performance from Keanu Reeves and a third act that might make Sonic fans a little weepy-eyed. Also – there are two big post credits scenes so AVOID SPOILERS. It’s clear [director Jeff Fowler] and crew have a great affinity for the Blue Blur and he’s not going anywhere anytime soon.” – Chris Killian

“Sonic 3 rules. It’s the closest Hollywood has made to a Dragon Ball movie. There was plenty for a longtime fan to clap and cheer for, which I did in a mostly empty theater, and outside of a few expected cringe jokes, this was a hilarious story […] Sonic 3 is a Jim Carrey movie. There is more Jim Carrey in this movie than ever before. More than the Sonic attitude, it was Jim Carrey’s performance and physicality that tricked my brain into believing I’m still in the 90s. He is brilliant.” – Gene Park

“[Sonic 3] is truly the best of the whole franchise and is so geared towards fans of the games. We were so grateful to be invited to an early screening and we cried 75% during of the movie. 11/10, no notes.” – OnceUponEm

“[Sonic 3] begs the question: What if Ben Schwartz made me cry as a blue guy who has to go fast? Just as action-packed and as fun as the first two films, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 really ups the anti and reminds us why we love these movies. Go TEAM SONIC!” – Rachel Leishman

“[Sonic 3] is great! We get a double dose of Jim Carrey, who is brilliant! Keanu is fantastic as Shadow! This is the perfect family movie! These Sonic movies can’t go wrong. I only wish we got a little more Tika Sumpter & James Marsden! They really help ground these movies, but I get it. There’s a lot of characters to serve.” – Joseph Deckelmeier

[Sonic 3] is an ABSOLUTE BLAST and a DREAM COME TRUE for Sonic fans. Keanu Reeves is effortlessly cool and brings so much style and raw intensity to Shadow, whose origin fans will love to see brought to life. Heartfelt, hilarious, and hands down the BEST SONIC ADVENTURE YET.” – Daniel Baptista