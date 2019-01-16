Voice of Sonic and ‘Stranger Things’ Star Have the Best 2009 vs 2019 Photo

When Stranger Things first premiered in the summer of 2016, the show took the Internet by storm and became one of Netflix‘s most popular original series. One of the first things people started to notice about the show was that Steve Harrington, played by Joe Keery, resembled another TV actor.

Ben Schwartz has been all over the comedy scene throughout his career, but he’s best known for playing Jean-Ralphio Saperstein on Parks and Recreation and Clyde Oberholt on House of Lies. Schwartz and Keery embraced the Internet’s obsession with their similar faces and hair, fueling the theory that Steve from Stranger Things is Jean-Ralphio’s dad. Keery is 11 years younger than Schwartz, but the latter was born in 1981 and Stranger Things takes place in 1983, so Harrington could easily be Jean-Ralphio’s pops (sorry, Henry Winkler).

Thanks to the first big meme of 2019, we’ve been reminded of our favorite fake twins. This week, everyone online has been sharing comparison photos of themselves from 2009 to 2019. Schwartz decided to be hilarious and share a photo of him and Keery instead.

Keery hasn’t commented on the post, but he hasn’t shared a photo to Instagram in a few weeks, so it’s possible he hasn’t seen it. However, other celebrities were quick to comment on the photo.

“Hahahaaa,” Sarah Silverman wrote.

“This wins,” Josh Gad added.

A couple months after the first season of Stranger Things aired, Schwartz and Keery finally met up to discuss the fan theory on The Last Late Show with James Corden.

The two adorably dressed the same, which is why Schwartz was able to bring back their looks two-and-a-half years later for the 2009/2019 meme.

While the two actors many not be appearing onscreen again together any time soon, they both have plenty of projects in the work. Schwartz will be voicing the titular role in the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie. He currently voices Dewey Duck on the Duck Tales reboot and was recently seen in the Kevin Hart/Tiffany Haddish movie, Night School. You can also catch him in this year’s Standing Up, Falling Down alongside Billy Crystal.

Keery is currently working on the long-awaited third season of Stranger Things, and was last seen in the films Slice and Molly’s Game. You can catch him next in the upcoming Shawn Levy action/comedy Free Guy, which also stars Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, and Lil Rel Howery.

The third season of Stranger Things premieres on Netflix on July 4, 2019, and Sonic the Hedgehog will be released in theaters on November 8, 2019.