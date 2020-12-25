Soul: Jamie Foxx Recalls Personal Creative Mentors

✖

To claim Jamie Foxx to be anything less than one of the most diversely talented creative forces on the plant would be a foolish mistake. The Academy Award winning actor and Grammy Award winning musician can boast his talents through such awards, through box office dollars or album sales, or simply by performing on any stage. Next for him is Soul, a Pixar film in which he portrays a down on his luck music teacher responsibly for shaping the lives of young and ambitious dreamers, often unaware of the impact he has on their creative minds. For Foxx, there were a number of people just like his Joe character in Soul who encouraged his journey to the creative heights it has reached.

"You know, my grandmother. Right after that Estelle Talley, Marie Talley, they taught me classical piano and I eventually went on and did classical piano in college. My best friend, Gilbert who's my best friend now, you know, all these years. And I would say, 'Hey man, attack it like you attack Terrell Tigers.' Like, you know, when we was back in the football field. And so always having people in my corner, my daughter both of my daughters. So it's always people in my corner. I've been very very fortunate to have people like that. Steve Harden, the guy who taught me how to sing, say hey man, get out there and do that, you know, do your thing. So it's like it's a blessing to be able to have those types of people in your life."

With Soul, Foxx becomes the first African American to have a lead role in a Pixar film and the film embraces African America culture as it follows Joe's story. Foxx is beyond proud to be lighting such a torch on the animated medium.

"First of all, to be the first African American lead in a Pixar film is absolutely amazing," Foxx says. "Especially at this time, like I accept it in such a great way. Man, we've gone through so much this year. So I think this is the moment that we needed to smile. This is the moment where we needed to really be proud of something. So, I cannot wait for people to see it. And also to let me say it like this, maybe you don't care about as much as the first black person in the movie, but guess what? It's a hundred percent on Rotten Tomatoes. So boom. So there you go. If you are cinephile, you just want to make sure the movie is good 'cause I always say this, 'It ain't good enough just to be black. You gotta be great.' And so I think they've done a fantastic job, fantastic job at Pixar Disney, Pete [Docter] and Kemp [Powers]. So, it's just been amazing. So I can't wait for people to see it, man and really enjoy it and be able to hang our hat on something beautiful for 2020, because that's what we need.'

Soul is available on Disney+ on December 25.