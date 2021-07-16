Space Jam 2 Trailer Includes Lola Bunny Tribute to Dwyane Wade

Fans are buzzing about the new trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy, which will feature Lebron James attempting to whip the Looney Tunes into shape like Michael Jordan did back in the original film. The new film includes just about, well, everything, including a myriad of characters from the Warner Bros catalog like King Kong, Joker, the Iron Giant, the Flintstones, and more. That's not all it featured though, as we got a great look at the Tune Squad throwing down on the basketball court, and that included a delightful tribute by Lola Bunny to James' former teammate Dwyane Wade.

Those who watch the trailer will see a moment where Lebron James goes for a monster dunk, and as he soars towards the basket, we also see Lola Bunny with her arms out and looking at the camera with a smirk. If you're a fan of James, you likely picked up on what this was, and it's kind of amazing.

Lola Bunny was doing her best Dwyane Wade impression, and it was pretty spot on. This was a recreation of a memorable moment during the time when James and Wade were teammates on the Miami Heat, specifically during their December 6th, 2010 matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Early on in the game Wade got the ball and initiated a bit of a fast break, with James not too far behind him. As two defenders closed in on Wade, he shot a pass behind him to the charging James, who slammed it home with a monster dunk. Thing is, if you watch the sequence back, you'll see that Wade extends his arms outward and never turns back to look and see if the ball made it into the basket, and it has become one of the more memorable moments during their epic Championship run.

Now it's been immortalized in film by Lola Bunny, and you've got to admit, that's pretty cool, and you can check out the clip above. You can also check out the official description below.

"Welcome to the Jam! NBA champion and global icon LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny with the animated/live-action event “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” from director Malcolm D. Lee and an innovative filmmaking team including Ryan Coogler and Maverick Carter. This transformational journey is a manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even “King” James by playing the game their own way."

Space Jam: A New Legacy hits theaters and HBO Max on July 16th.