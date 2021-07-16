Space Jam's Original Website Finally Updated After 25 Years

✖

Those who love the original Space Jam are also probably huge fans of the original Space Jam website, a pitch-perfect representation of 90s web design. While it was cutting edge back when it first launched, web design has since moved on in a more modern and streamlined direction, but fans still adore that old website, and that's why it's awesome that the site has gone untouched ever since, still available in its original form. Today the website received its first update since it launched thanks to the upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy, which sent some fans into a frenzy, thinking the original was completely gone.

The new website, which is located at spacejam.com, now features a modern design aesthetic much more in line with current web design. The good news is that the original is far from gone though.

Over to the right-hand side there's a Space Jam icon that takes you to the archived original version of the website, so you can still bask in all that nostalgia anytime you want.

All of the old content is still there too, so clips, photos, and everything else that called the old website home can be accessed anytime you want.

"Welcome to the Jam! NBA champion and global icon LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny with the animated/live-action event “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” from director Malcolm D. Lee and an innovative filmmaking team including Ryan Coogler and Maverick Carter. This transformational journey is a manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even “King” James by playing the game their own way."

Space Jam: A New Legacy hits theaters and HBO Max on July 16th.