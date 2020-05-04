Spider-Man 3 Opened On This Day 13 Years Ago
Spider-Man 3 brought the Sam Raimi-directed Spider-Man trilogy to a close when it opened in theaters 13 years ago today on May 4, 2007, pitting Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) against the triple threat of best friend Harry Osborn (James Franco), the newly arisen Sandman (Thomas Hayden Church), and the vengeful Venom (Topher Grace). The third highest-grossing movie of the year, behind only Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End ($963 million) and Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix ($940 million), Spider-Man 3's $890 million global box office made it the highest-grossing superhero movie ever at the time of release.
Peter’s long wished for romance with dream girl Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst) is endangered when problems in his personal life and superhero life come to a head, including complicated entanglements with school friend Gwen Stacy (Bryce Dallas Howard) and a falling out with best friend Harry. Having learned Peter is Spider-Man, Harry resurrects the legacy of the Green Goblin after swearing to avenge his father, Norman Osborn (Willem Dafoe), who Harry believes was murdered by the masked wall-crawler years earlier.
Now under the influence of an extraterrestrial symbiote — an inky black creature that increases his spider-like powers but also bringing out his dark side — Spider-Man seeks vengeance against new foe the Sandman, who is revealed as the real killer of Peter's beloved Uncle Ben (Cliff Robertson). When the scorned Eddie Brock comes to be bonded with the symbiote, emerging as a sharp-toothed creature fueled by revenge, Peter Parker must overcome his greatest threat and the darkness within to once again save the day.
"This time the story was pretty much set up by the first two pictures. What wasn't set up by the first two pictures was really influenced greatly from all the great writers and artists of the Marvel comic books of the first 45 years," director and co-writer Raimi said in a 2007 interview. "It was more about sorting through the material and trying to figure out how best to conclude these story lines and where next our character Peter Parker had to grow to as a human being."
Ahead of the blockbuster success of Spider-Man 3, Sony Pictures was planning a second Spider-Man trilogy. An early version of Spider-Man 4 would be developed by Raimi before the project — which would have pit Maguire's Spider-Man against the Vulture — was cancelled and rebooted as The Amazing Spider-Man.
In recent years, while reflecting on Spider-Man 3, Raimi said his "awful" trilogy capper "just didn't work very well."
"I messed up with that third Spider-Man. People hated me for years. They still hate me for it," he said in a 2014 interview. "I tried to make it work, but I didn't really believe in all the characters. So that couldn't be hidden from people who loved Spider-Man. If the director doesn't love something, it's wrong of them to make it when so many other people love it."
Today is the 13th anniversary of Spider-Man 3. A film with a lot going on and some not-so-great ideas thrown into it, but it still has a handful of great and fun moments and a powerful ending to the trilogy. It had the potential to be the greatest Spider-Man film. pic.twitter.com/OUQYnjfXwv— No Context Raimi Spider-Man (@NoContextRaimi) May 4, 2020
13 years ago today, a movie came out that, despite what people say, I’ll always love! The final installment of a beloved trilogy, the battle within is set and our hero must learn to forgive and ultimately choose to do what’s right. Happy Birthday Spider-Man 3!!! 🕸🕸🕸🕷🕸🕸🕸 pic.twitter.com/3qV7GcUJCH— DD (@DDKeyD) May 4, 2020
"The greatest battle lies within." Happy Anniversary to Spider-Man 3, which released exactly 13 years ago today in 2007! While the movie certainly has its ups & downs, it still is a fairly enjoyable experience overall. Any standout moments? Let us know! #SpiderMan3 #SpideySquad🕷️ pic.twitter.com/RjioIxu2CS— The Spidey Squad (@spidey_squad) May 4, 2020
Happy 13th birthday to Spider-Man 3 very underrated movie and still gets too much hate imo. This was the first spidey movie I saw from start to finish(I saw sm1 and 2 but only in tint spurts) and it will always have a special place in my heart. pic.twitter.com/lqbNohYnRq— Jp 🕸⚡ (@jpmoney1999) May 4, 2020
When you rewatch Spider-Man 3, you can tell that there's a really good version of the film somewhere. pic.twitter.com/KjWaBAo830— The Guy Who Loves Spider-Man (@ChibuikemMolok1) May 4, 2020
Spider-Man 3 might not be the best Spider-Man movie, but it means too much to me, it was my first Spider-Man movie and thanks to it I fell in love with the character so it has a special place in my heart, can't believe it's already 13 years old— Wohan 🗿 (@Itryyyyyy) May 4, 2020
Happy Birthday Spider-Man 3!
While a flawed movie for sure, I love it a lot. I think it maybe gets a little more hate than it deserves but nonetheless happy anniversary to the conclusion of my favorite movie trilogy! pic.twitter.com/UJHkA6KWqu— Myster Man (@MrMansMansMan) May 4, 2020
When everyone is recognizing star wars day instead of Spider-Man 3 release day pic.twitter.com/jSPqafveia— n8 Larkins (@SirCapObvious) May 4, 2020
13 Years Ago Today My Favorite Spider-Man Movie Was Released In Theaters
It Was The First Film I Saw In Theaters
This Movie Gave Me Alot Of Unforgettable Memories
Happy 13th Anniversary Spider-Man 3 pic.twitter.com/S6bP9aVlwu— Lil Johnno #ReleaseTheRaimiCut (@BlakeJo96277043) May 4, 2020
A congratulations, it's a celebration! Party all day, i know you've been waiting!
Spider-Man 3 turns 13 years old today! While many call bad, I call it enjoyable!
Cheers to 13 years of Spider-Man 3 pic.twitter.com/CZrkRN8Bxj— Spideylife (@SpideylifeOne) May 4, 2020
