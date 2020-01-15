Tom Holland Calls One Spider-Man Co-Star His “Everything” in New Instagram Post

Back in August, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans received quite a scare when it was announced that Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man would no longer be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After a tense month, Sony and Disney finally reached a deal that would allow a third MCU Spider-Man movie as well as one appearance by Holland in another, yet to be announced, MCU film. Now that the drama has died down, it’s safe for Holland to start posting fun Spider-Man content again. For the last couple of months, the actor has been busy filming Cherry, a new film from Avengers: Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo. However, yesterday, the actor took to Instagram to share some love for his onscreen best friend, Jacob Batalon.

View this post on Instagram My everything A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on Jan 14, 2020 at 11:56am PST

“My everything,” Holland wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“🍍❤️😍😘love you boo. Imma see y’all soon I swear😚,” Batalon replied.

In fact, Batalon posted his own message of love for Holland:

View this post on Instagram Me and you against the world🥰❤️ A post shared by Jacob Batalon (@lifeisaloha) on Jan 14, 2020 at 12:03pm PST

“Me and you against the world,” he wrote.

“Forever and always,” Holland replied.

Back in October, Sony’s Tom Rothman and Disney’s Alan Horn discussed the future of Spider-Man with The Hollywood Reporter.

“Will this partnership continue after the trilogy? Tom, you’ve shown you can do Spider-Man without Marvel on the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” THR asked.

“Yes, we have. But I agree with my distinguished colleague. This was a classic win-win-win. A win for Sony, a win for Disney, a win for the fans. The only thing I would say is that news cycles and the rhythm of negotiations do not necessarily overlap. And this is, in the words of Shakespeare, a consummation devoutly to be wished. We would have gotten there, and the news got ahead of some things,” Rothman answered.

“I agree with that,” Horn added.

Spider-Man 3 is expected to hit theaters on July 16, 2021. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the Fall, WandaVision sometime this year, The Eternals on November 6th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.