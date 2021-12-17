Spider-Man 3 Fan Imagines Spooderman Joining the Live-Action Spider-Verse

✖

Spider-Man 3 has Spidey (Tom Holland), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), and Electro (Jamie Foxx). It will likely even feature the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, the two previous actors to play live-action versions of the character. Believe it or not, reports have even surfaced pointing towards the return of Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock. Suffice to say, the movie is going to jam-packed with beloved Marvel characters.

Even then, it might not be enough for some. Enter the legendary BossLogic. In a new fanart piece the beloved artist released Saturday night, the Spider-Man 3 team-up also featured memetastic Spooderman and those characters found in Sony's Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. See it for yourself below.

A live-action Spider-Verse has yet to be announced, though all signs point toward the massive crossover at one point or another. In Spider-Man 3 alone, Electro is returning and Kraven is another baddie that's been rumored. With Sony's intentions of crafting a Sinister Six movie well-documented, the third Spidey is shaping up to be quite the adventure.

On the home media release for Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spidey producer Amy Pascal teased a potential baddie team-up, dropping the Sinister Six by name. "These villains we now have in our universe happen to be characters that are in the Sinister Six," she teases. "There may be something that happens with that."

Elsewhere, Pascal has said she's just waiting for former Daredevil scribe Drew Goddard to agree to board the flick before giving it the official greenlight. "I'm just waiting for Drew to be ready to direct it," Pascal told Vanity Fair last year. "I would do anything with Drew Goddard. I'm just waiting for him to tell me he wants to."

Spider-Man 3 is currently scheduled to hit theaters December 17, 2021.

Who else do you think is popping up in Spider-Man 3?