Kraven The Hunter, A Spider-Man Spinoff Movie, Begins Casting

The Spider-Verse is growing on the big screen as Sony is looking to build out its pocket of the Marvel universe further. Now, the studio is working on a Kraven the Hunter movie, a spinoff movie dedicated entirely to the “maniacal big game hunter” known best for being a villain in Spider-Man comics. After ComicBook.com reported that set locations for the upcoming Spider-Man 3 might indicate an appearance by Kraven in the next entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it looks like Sony is going to continue their extension of the MCU stories as they appear to be with Morbius, as well.

While the Kraven the Hunter movie is in the earliest stages of development, Sony is pursuing casting key roles, including the titular role. As The Illuminerdi reports, the lead character is described as a “maniacal big game hunter,” which fits the description of his comic book counterpart. The casting grid for the film details the lead character’s mission as hunting Spider-Man, which would seemingly put the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Spider-Man: Far From Home left Peter Parker exposed as a super hero with a massive target on his back.

As the public’s knowledge of the deal between Sony and Disney goes, the two studios are collaborating for one more Tom Holland-lead Spider-Man movie set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before the character appears in one more non-Spider-Man movie. Beyond that, the deal has another expiration date and Sony will be taking Spider-Man back to their own sandbox, barring other behind-the-scenes work or another deal between the two companies.

As for the Kraven the Hunter movie, characters such as Scorpion or Vulture could appear, especially following the appearance of Michael Keaton as the latter in the first trailer for Morbius. Sony seems to be, at the very least, loosely connecting its stories to those being told in Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Following the reports of Sam Raimi being eyed to director Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, many are hoping to see Raimi’s ties to Tobey Maguire through the original Spider-Man trilogy lead to a live-action Spider-Verse which brings previous Spider-Man actors into the mix through a multiverse story. It would be something similar to what Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse pulled off in animated form but using the canonical histories seen between Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s respective Spider-Man characters to tell a brand new story where they encounter Holland’s.

Kraven the Hunter does not yet have a release date. Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 is set to release on July 16, 2021.