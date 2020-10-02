Spider-Man 3: Jamie Foxx’s Electro Could Complete Marvel and Sony’s Sinister Six

✖

The addition of Jamie Foxx's Electro to Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 could mean the Marvel Cinematic Universe has a full roster Sinister Six, the supervillain team assembled to squash Spider-Man. Foxx, who played a version of Electro in Sony's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 opposite Andrew Garfield's Spidey in 2014, will recharge as the electric-powered supervillain in the untitled sequel to last year's Spider-Man: Far From Home. Plot details remain closely guarded, but most surmise the story follows Peter Parker (Tom Holland) as he evades capture after having his secret identity exposed on live television by sham superhero Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal).

In addition to Electro and master of illusion Mysterio, who likely engineered his supposed death, the Sinister Six will count Adrian Toomes, a.k.a. the Vulture (Michael Keaton), as a member. The high-flying felon thwarted by the wall-crawler in Spider-Man: Homecoming counted the Tinkerer (Michael Chernus) and Herman Schultz, the so-called Shocker, as members of his criminal gang who attempted to loot technology belonging to Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr).

The likeliest fourth member is the scorned Mac Gargan (Michael Mando), the future Scorpion, who was stung by an encounter with Spider-Man in Homecoming. A mid-credits scene between the jailed Toomes and Gargan, who attempted to intimidate him into revealing the bug's true identity, queued up Gargan's return as a member of the Sinister Six in a Spider-Man sequel.

If the Six are so far Vulture, Mysterio, Scorpion, and Electro, a fifth spot could belong to Kraven the Hunter. The villain, real name Sergei Kravinoff, is widely speculated to join the hunt for the fugitive Spider-Man in the third movie that is said to be eyeing a Joel Kinnaman-type actor for a so-far undisclosed role.

The final spot on the roster, it seems, is to be claimed by living vampire Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) or symbiote-powered anti-hero Venom (Tom Hardy). In the first trailer for Sony's Morbius, a somehow freed Toomes appears to recruit the wanted Michael Morbius to his cause — tethering Sony's superhero vampire movie to the Disney-owned MCU.

As Sony continues to build out its MCU-adjacent Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters, the studio is determined to pit its flagship superhero against the Sinister Six. A spinoff movie featuring the half-dozen all-bad guy team was set for release in 2016, and Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal said two years later she hopes attached writer-director Drew Goddard gets to bring Sinister Six to life.

Foxx's Electro, as he appears in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, was envisioned as a member of the Sinister Six before the plug was pulled on that iteration of the franchise just two movies in. Two years later, a pact between Sony and Disney resulted in a rebooted Spider-Man joining the fray with the Avengers in Captain America: Civil War.

An animated end credits sequence for Amazing Spider-Man 2 used imagery associated with recurring members of the Sinister Six from the Marvel comic books, hinting at a roster that would have included Electro, Doctor Octopus, the Harry Osborn Green Goblin, Mysterio (or the Chameleon), Kraven, and either Rhino or the Vulture.

Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man 3 opens in theaters on December 17, 2021.