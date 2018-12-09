Why Nick Fury Recruits Spider-Man in ‘Far From Home’ Revealed

Spider-Man (Tom Holland) will be recruited by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to help battle creatures inspired by the elements during an overseas field trip to Europe, according to reports of the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer premiered exclusively at Brazil’s CCXP Saturday.

After leaving his Spider-Man uniform at home to enjoy his vacation with friends Ned (Jacob Batalon) and Michelle (Zendaya), Peter Parker is approached by a clandestine Fury when the S.H.I.E.L.D. super-spy strikes Ned with a sedative dart in the teens’ shared hotel room.

“We finally meet,” Fury says, telling Peter Europe is under siege by multiple creatures known as “Elementals” — described as beings composed of sand/stone, water, and fire.

Fury supplies Peter with a stealthy new outfit and a surprising partner: Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), who is backed by S.H.I.E.L.D. and is similarly supplied with a suit — reportedly including his famed “fishbowl” helmet from the Marvel comics — that he then uses to combat the Elementals in a flashy display of heroism.

Holland described Spider-Man and Mysterio as “brothers-in-arms,” differing from the classic comic books where Mysterio’s Quentin Beck was an unrecognized movie special effects guru-turned-costumed criminal who frequently battled Spider-Man in the pursuit of riches and fame.

“There are these threats to the world, the Elementals, elemental creatures. And Mysterio is someone who knows about them and wants to make sure that the world is safe from them,” Gyllenhaal said at CCXP when explaining Mysterio’s ties to Fury.

“And Nick Fury asks him to come on and help because he’s the only one who really understands them. And then he teams up with the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and unfortunately has to make him become more than a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.”

Descriptions hint the creatures are inspired by Spidey comic book foes Sandman, Hydro-Man, and Molten Man, whose powers are rooted in sand, water, and fire, respectively.

The “Elementals” are likely to be the products of the scheming Mysterio’s machinations: the supervillain is best known for his ultra-convincing tricks, illusions, and other deceptions, backed by Beck’s genius in engineering, chemistry, robotics, electronics and hallucinogenic materials; all of which make him a formidable foe for the super-powered Spider-Man.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, Colbie Smulders, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Samuel L. Jackson, Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 5, 2019.