Jacob Batalon Anxious to Return to Shooting Spider-Man 3

✖

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, almost the entire world shut down for periods of time in hopes of stopping its spread, which included virtually every movie and TV production shutting down. As the spread of the virus has slowed in different parts of the world, various productions have been able to move forward with new safety protocols in place, with actor Jacob Batalon recently expressing how, like most of the rest of the country, he hasn't been able to work and that he's immensely excited to return to work and to reunite with his collaborators. As we wait for that project to move forward, fans can see Batalon in new episodes of Quibi's 50 States of Fright.

"I feel like I've spent the entire year, just like everyone else, not really working, per se, and I would love to just work on something, just in general," Batalon shared with ComicBook.com about his excitement to shoot the new Spider-Man sequel. "I mean, I miss everyone from our squad, I miss the producers, our director, obviously. I miss our castmates. Really, I just miss everyone. I really just wanna work and be productive and see my friends again. I'm definitely really anxious to work again."

It seems like every week that goes by, new announcements are made about some of the most anticipated movies having their productions, as well as their release dates, delayed by months at a time. Interestingly, the last Marvel Cinematic Universe film to hit theaters was Spider-Man: Far From Home back in the summer of 2019, which starred Batalon.

50 States of Fright explores stories based on urban legends from every state, taking viewers deeper into the horrors that lurk just beneath. This horror anthology series launched in the spring, showcasing stories from Michigan, Kansas, Oregon, Minnesota, and Florida. New tales will be released from Iowa, Washington, Colorado, and Missouri.

In Batalon's episodes, which focus on the iconic Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado, when a bunch of “influencers” descend on Colorado’s most haunted hotel, they find themselves the victims of a bunch of spirits who just want to be left alone.

While fans of Batalon's Spider-Man films might be too frightened to check out the Quibi series, 50 States of Fright has an interesting connection to Marvel films, as the series was developed by Sam Raimi, who directed the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man trilogy and who is also returning to Marvel to direct the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

You can see Batalon in 50 States of Fright now on Quibi and see him in the new Spider-Man on December 17, 2021.

Are you looking forward to the new Spider-Man? Let us know in the comments below!