Will Spider-Man 3 Introduce Sony and Marvel's Live-Action Miles Morales?

Will Spider-Man 3 be Sony and Marvel's chance to introduce a live-action Miles Morales? New reports have indicated that not only will Jamie Foxx's Electro be showing up in the third Spider-Man film, but Alfred Molina's take on Doctor Octopus as well. Going even farther, some reports have noted how the previous Spider-Man franchise actors Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst and more are also going to be making an appearance. Although none of this has been directly confirmed by Sony or Marvel, it does beg the question of whether or not we'll see another prominent Spider-Man in the film, Miles Morales.

If Spider-Man 3 is indeed a live-action take on the Spider-Verse utilizing years of different takes on the character throughout separate franchises, then it would be odd to completely ignore one of the major stars of the last few years who has had the spotlight in other vehicles with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PlayStation 4 and 5.

Especially because although the Spider-Verse idea does begin with the comics, Into the Spider-Verse was the first project to truly bring this to the mainstream. Although it was a smaller scoped feature compare to the rest of the franchise, the film not only introduced a completely new audience to Miles himself but the idea of a multiverse as well. The finale of that film (and what could be coming in the sequel) even seems to tease that Miles could be hoping between universes at will.

So not only does this provide an opportunity to bring this particular version of Miles into Sony and Marvel's live-action Spider-Verse (which would also allow Miles to stand out thanks to his overall experience with multiverse shenanigans), but there's also another route to go with as well. Spider-Man: Homecoming established that there is a Miles out there in Sony and Marvel's live-action world already!

It could go the route of the Marvel's Spider-Man and just introduce a young actor as Miles without having him suit up completely until a future film (maybe even have him be inspired by all of the Spiders teaming up for the final fight?). But the main question is whether or not it is even possible? Would this film be a good place to introduce Miles?

There's already going to be a lot going on according to these reports, but it would just feel odd to showcase all of these Spider-Man actors without highlighting one of the biggest stars of the last few years as well in some way. Even if there's some sort of "risk" in a live-action version of the character, a multiverse spanning project like this would dull any of those notions because the response to a Miles cameo would likely provide even more proof that fans are ready for a live-action Miles film or even franchise.

But what do you think? Could Spider-Man 3 be the perfect place to bring Miles Morales to Sony and Marvel's live-action Spider-Verse? Is there some reason Miles shouldn't be involved?