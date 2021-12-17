Spider-Man 3: Kingpin Is Practically the Only Spidey Character Not in the Movie (So Far)

✖

Tuesday has been a big day for fans of everybody's Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Around lunchtime Tuesday, news surfaced confirming Alfred Molina's appearance in the feature, reprising his role as Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2. Shortly thereafter, additional reports began to surface pointing towards the inclusion of The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield and Kirsten Dunst, Sam Raimi's Mary Jane Watson. At this rate, virtually the only Spidey-family character not cast in the Marvel Studios team-up is Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin.

Now, before you hit the comments or slide in our mentions — please note we fully realize that comment is full-on hyperbole. We figure you should know that because naturally, Tom Hardy's Venom has yet to be added to the movie; and we've yet to receive word on any potential Black Cat, Silver Sable, Jackpot, or Nightwatch castings.

At the very least, however, Spider-Man 3 is shaping up to be a natural spot to introduce Kingpin and the characters introduced in Netflix's DefendersVerse. That includes — you guessed it — Charlie Cox's Daredevil, Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), Bullseye (Wilson Bethel), and more.

Think about it for a second.

With Spider-Man 3 all but guaranteed to include both Garfield and Tobey Maguire, Marvel Studios and Sony are jumping head-first into the concept of a multiverse. While this will primarily benefit the latter as it hopes to establish its Sony Universe of Marvel Characters across the Spider-Man, Venom, and Morbius franchises, it's also a way for Marvel Studios to start fleshing out the Marvel Cinematic Universe even further.

As the norm with the division between Marvel Studios and the production entity formerly known as Marvel Television, there's still a question many MCU fans continue to ask in regards to continuity. With the multiverse at play, it'd be the ideal place for Marvel Studios to pick and choose what parts of the DefendersVerse it'd want to officially bring over into the MCU propeer.

Though the Kevin Feige-led outfit still can't touch the characters that showed up in Jessica Jones or The Punisher, the two-year moratorium on Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist has expired, meaning Feige and company can use Kingpin and the Man Without Fear in any future development. In a perfect world, that means we'll start to see the crossovers start to take place in Spidey 3.

Spider-Man 3 is currently set for release on December 17, 2021. All three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix.

What other Spidey characters do you think will end up showing up in Spider-Man 3? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!