Andrew Garfield Caught Filming New Movie in New York City, But It's Not Spider-Man 3

One of the most buzzed-about superhero movies to come out in the next few years is sure to be Marvel's Spider-Man 3, especially as production on the currently-untitled project has reportedly begun in New York City. Recent reports surrounding the film have indicated that it will feature a star-studded ensemble cast, with many speculating that it could feature cameos from Tobey Maguire and/or Andrew Garfield in a live-action Spider-Verse crossover. While Sony recently confirmed that neither actor is cast in the film, some recent photos of Garfield filming in New York City have caught the eyes of fans -- even though they're of an entirely different project entirely. On Wednesday, photos surfaced of Garfield filming Tick, Tick... Boom!, an upcoming Netflix adaptation of the beloved musical. Additional photos prove that it's part of the project, with Garfield being spotted alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is making his directorial debut with the film.

(Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

(Photo: Alessio Botticelli/GC Images)

Inspired by the musical of the same name, Tick, Tick... Boom! follows the semi-autobiographical story of Jonathan Larson, an aspiring theatre composer who endures a midlife crisis as he approaches 30 and does not feel close to his dream. Starring alongside Garfield in the film are Alexandra Shipp, Vanessa Hudgens, and Judith Light.

So, while it's definitely not Spider-Man 3, fans have been eager to see Garfield potentially suit up as Marvel's wall-crawler again, after he played Peter Parker in the Amazing Spider-Man series of films. Many have argued that Garfield's tenure as Spider-Man was cut way too short, a sentiment that comments from the actor have certainly added to.

"I had to fight really, really hard to make sure that the character was honored and that we were offering something really fun, entertaining and also moving and complex and deep for all the young boys and girls that want to see their favorite superhero," Garfield explained in a 2017 interview.

"But the difference between how I felt when Never Let Me Go and The Social Network were coming out and how I felt with The Amazing Spider-Man franchise was that I didn't feel represented," Garfield continued. "I was feeling very represented by those other two films, and with The Amazing Spider-Man stuff I didn't feel like that was my work up there, in a weird way. It felt like a semblance of it or kind of a shade of it, but ultimately I felt it was enshrouded in that filter."

