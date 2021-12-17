Spider-Man Fan Imagines Joe Manganiello as Kraven the Hunter

✖

Marvel's Spider-Man 3 has become one of the most buzzed-about superhero movies on the horizon, especially as the film's roster of characters continues to grow more and more eclectic. One of the characters that fans most want to see in the film is Kraven the Hunter, the infamous Spider-Man foe who many have speculated could be hunting Tom Holland's Peter Parker now that his identity has been unmasked. While Kraven has yet to be confirmed for Spider-Man 3, that hasn't stopped fans from imagining who could play him -- and a new piece of fanart imagines Joe Manganiello in the role. The art, from Instagram user @apexform, imagines the True Blood and Magic Mike star as Kraven, complete with Spider-Man swinging in the background.

There definitely would be an interesting layer to Manganiello theoretically playing Kraven, especially since the actor played Flash Thompson in Sam Raimi's trilogy of Spider-Man films. But that being said, he is already occupied with another superhero franchise, as he is set to reprise his role as Slade Wilson/Deathstroke in Zack Snyder's Justice League, which will hit HBO Max sometime next year.

“On my social media, I talked about [how] there was an original end credits sequence that was altered for the release of Justice League," Manganiello said in an interview earlier this year. “Once Batman was canceled, they altered that scene. So, here you go, but I wrote about that on my social media. There’s an original scene that will be restored to what it was originally.”

At the moment, it's unclear if Kraven will end up having a role in Spider-Man 3, although reports earlier this year indicated that Marvel Studios was looking for a "Joel Kinnaman-type" to take on the role. Now that details of the film's cast has been announced - and many assume that the film will have more of a multiverse angle - it will remain to be seen if Kraven ultimately appears in the film. That being said, he does have a hypothetical spinoff film in the works as well.

