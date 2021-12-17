Spider-Man 3: Sony Deletes Video Teasing Tom Holland Crossover With Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

✖

Sony Pictures has deleted a video from one of its official channels that appeared to hint at Tom Holland crossing over with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man 3. In the since-deleted Spanish language video titled "The 3 Spider-Man Together," the three Spider-Men appear in a compilation of footage from the Maguire-starring Spider-Man trilogy, Garfield's Amazing Spider-Man duology, and Holland's Marvel Cinematic Universe-set Spider-Man: Far From Home. After the Internet took notice of the video late Thursday, the video disappeared from the official Sony Channel Latinoamérica channel that published it just days earlier.

"Who is your favorite Spider-Man? You don't have to choose — in the Marvel Multiverse, anything can happen," reads title cards from the now-removed video blending scenes from the three Spider-Man franchises. The video went on to say: "In Spider-Man 3, you will quite possibly see everyone — yes — the three Peter Parker[s] saving the world together."

The video was labeled "news" and directed viewers to Sony Latin America's notice section, where they would "find out more very soon."

On Thursday, Holland's trilogy co-star Zendaya said on Jimmy Kimmel Live that she "can neither confirm nor deny" Maguire and Garfield's returns in Spider-Man 3. When Kimmel asked if the film's ongoing Atlanta shoot held a Thanksgiving dinner "with Spider-Men," she answered: "Yeah — I can't say that. You almost [got me]. That was good. That was good."

Holland attempted to dodge questions about a live-action Spider-Verse while promoting Far From Home last year. Asked about appearing alongside Maguire and Garfield in a June 2019 interview, Holland said he "would love to make a movie with those guys."

"It would be amazing, it would be really, really cool. And it's something that the fans really want," he said at the time. "So whether Marvel and Sony decided to do that, it's up to them. It's not up to me, I can't walk in like 'Kevin [Feige], this is what we're doing on the next one.' But it would be really awesome."

That interview resurfaced in October after the additions of Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange and Jamie Foxx's Electro sparked speculation that Foxx's character would cross over from another dimension as part of a live-action Spider-Verse movie. Foxx first played the supervillain and prospective Sinister Six member opposite Garfield in 2014's Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Feige may have made a knowing comment about the plot of Spider-Man 3 when he said Spider-Man is "the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes" when announcing a new pact between co-financers Disney and Sony late last year.

"So Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse," Feige said, referring to such films as the MCU-tethered Venom 2 and Morbius, "you never know what surprises the future might hold."

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Spider-Man 3 swings into theaters on December 17, 2021.