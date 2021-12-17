Spider-Man 3 Fan Poster Imagines Live-Action Spider-Verse Crossover

✖

With more Spider-Man casting news over the past several months, there have been increasing calls from the fandom for Sony and Marvel Studios to put their heads together and roll out a live-action Spider-Verse movie at one point or another. The chatter started with news of Jamie Foxx's Electro returning for Spider-Man 3, then got a major boost when it was revealed Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) would be appearing in the threequel. Now the multiverse is just a matter of months away from tearing open the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans are hoping that can lead to a crossover between the three live-action Spider-Men we've seen to date.

Instagrammer @TMDesigns_ has now given us an incredible look at how a team-up could look like between Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire in a potential Spider-Man: Multiverse movie in the form of some top-shelf fan art. The fan artist unveiled a potential teaser poster for the feature, being sure to include one of Doctor Strange's signature Sling Ring portals in the poster to tie the piece together.

Another major sign fans have used as evidence for a live-action Spider-Verse is a line Kevin Feige included in his statement after Marvel Studios agreed to terms with Sony on a new rights-sharing deal regarding Spider-Man last year.

”[Spider-Man] also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold," Feige said at the time.

Spider-Man 3 is currently set for release on December 17, 2021.

