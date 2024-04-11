Spider-Man 4: Kirsten Dunst Doesn't Think We Need Sequel

Spider-Man series star Kirsten Dunst addressed all the chatter about her potentially returning for Spider-Man 4. IndieWire interviewed the actress ahead of Civil War releasing. It seems like she's just as aware of the chatter as the fanbase is. However, Dunst doesn't believe Spider-Man 4 is imminent. Funnily enough, the star said that the script would have to be absolutely fantastic because the only way she would come back is if there was a legitimate story to tell. Sam Raimi has addressed these murmurs too. But, he said Sony hasn't asked yet. So, the jury's still out. For now, Dunst remains open, but acknowledges there's some danger about revisiting the past.

"I don't think we need that. I don't know. It was so long ago. I just don't know how they would, what the story would be. I don't know," Dunst admitted. "It seems like … I don't know! It would really depend on the script, and also, I don't know, you're really putting yourself out there in a way that … let's maybe leave things when they were good. You know what I mean?"

Could Spider-Man 4 End Up Happening?

(Photo: Sony Pictures)

Spider-Man 4 has been a constant source of chatter on social media for the better part of a month. To be clear, ComicBook.com has been right there as well. We interviewed Thomas Haden Church a few weeks ago. The actor believes that the Raimi sequel isn't as far-fetched as some detractors would say. So, hope beats on, endlessly against the current of the relative silence and denials from Sony.

"You know, Jack, I don't think it's ever gonna happen," Church shared. "There were some conversations about it probably three years ago. There were some conversations about maybe, but it's such a unique thing. You know, I never really spoke to Paul [Giamatti] about it. We exchanged messages. I did talk to Alexander a little bit about it and then the producer Michael London and, of course, Searchlight was chomping to do it, you know, because that's an automatic hit. Especially with Alexander, Paul, and I together again ... They pitched me the story of what they wanted us to do, which was a great idea and there was some talk about it but then it just sort of, I don't know, it just drifted away."

"But Sandman, there's been some rumors that they might ask me to do another Spider-Man, and I'd do it tomorrow," Church continued. "You know, they've never asked me to show up in another movie, another Marvel film," he added when ComicBook.com's Chris Killian suggested Secret Wars as a possible place for Church to pop up. "But, you know, I think Sam is gonna do another Spider-Man with Tobey [Maguire], and that's the one that ... They had an option for me to do Spiderman 4 when there was going to be a Spiderman 4. They had an option on me to come back. So if it happens, that would be fantastic. I'm getting a little old."

Do you think Spider-Man 4 will happen? Let us know down in the comments!