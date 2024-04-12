Rumored Spider-Man 4 Director Justin Lin Just Took on New Project for Amazon MGM

Justin Lin is known for helming multiple movies in the Fast & Furious franchise, and he's got some exciting projects in the works. There have been rumors that he's being eyed to direct the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man 4, but there's been no confirmation since the reports started circulating last month. However, Lin does have another confirmed project on the way. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lin will direct the upcoming crime thriller Stakehorse for Amazon MGM.

In addition to directing, Lin is also producing the project under his Perfect Storm Entertainment banner along with Todd Lieberman and Alex Young from Hidden Pictures. Perfect Storm's Andrew Schneider and Sal Gatdula are executive producing. The script was written by Justin Piasecki, and it's centered on a horse veterinarian who does medical work for criminals on the side. According to THR, the tone is being compared to Ben Affleck's The Town.

Why Did Justin Lin Leave Fast X?

After directing multiple movies in The Fast Saga, Lin left the tenth installment after a reported "major disagreement" with Vin Diesel. Lin was replaced by Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk), who is also set to direct the 11th film. While Leterrier took on the directing responsibilities, Lin was still credited on Fast X as a producer and a writer. Speaking to ComicBook.com last year, Leterrier revealed that his longtime friendship with Lin allowed for an easy takeover.

"Justin and I are friends. We're buddies and colleagues and love each other and admire each other's work," Leterrier explained. "It's not like he was passing on the baton to somebody he didn't know and had never met. We were friends. We didn't meet in person, but we texted, called each other and there was nothing but love and sort of like, 'You're the right person. I'm leaving you my crew.'"

Leterrier added that he shared more texts with Lin as production was ongoing, and Lin supported him every step of the way.

"I texted him and said, 'Hey, Justin. Sorry, I forgot to text you and I had the greatest time and thank you so much, and what you said.' He told me, 'You have the best crew and the best cast. Have fun,'" Leterrier continued. "And I told him, 'You're right. It was the greatest professional experience of my life. Thank you, thank you, thank you.'"

Stay tuned for more updates about Lin.