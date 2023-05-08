Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 4DX Poster Revealed (Exclusive)

spiMiles Morales and Gwen Stacy are on the run from the rest of the Spider-Men crew in a new 4DX poster for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse swings into theaters in June, and will introduce fans to several new heroes from the Spider-Verse. Miles and Gwen are our central characters, but there's also Oscar Isaac's Spider-Man 2099, Issa Rae's Spider-Woman, Scarlet Spider, Spider-Man India, Spider-Punk, and many, many more. And you can check them all out in ComicBook.com's exclusive reveal for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's 4DX poster.

"Immerse yourself in the electrifying world of Miles Morales as he explores the multiverse and faces off against new villains in 4DX. With motion, wind, and other special effects, you'll feel every web-slinging, gravity-defying moment as if you're right there with Miles," the description of the 4DX poster reads.

The logline for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse reads, "After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders. He must soon redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Tracking for Huge Opening

In a matter of weeks, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will arrive in theaters, bringing the highly-anticipated sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse to life. According to a new report from Box Office Pro, the hype surrounding the multiversal animated sequel might translate in a major way financially. Their forecast indicates that Across the Spider-Verse could make at least $85 million during its first weekend at the domestic box office, which would be more than double the $35.4 million Into the Spider-Verse earned in that time.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse arrives in theaters on June 2nd.