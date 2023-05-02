Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Star Hailee Steinfeld Sends Fans Secret Message

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's Hailee Steinfeld had a secret message for fans of the Marvel movie. Members of the Spider Society have been sending out voice recordings as a part of the marketing push for the animated sequel. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been a highly-anticipated title for years now. With only a few months to go, the hype is only cresting now. So many different versions of Spider-Man on-screen and Steinfeld's Gwen Stacy might be one of the most popular versions. Check out what she had to say in the message down below. (H/t to @archiveshailees for catching this one in the wild!)

Here's how Sony Pictures Animation describes the upcoming event: "In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man reunites with Gwen Stacy (voice of Hailee Steinfeld) and is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

“this is your friendly neighborhood spider-gwen.”



hailee steinfeld’s message to spider society pic.twitter.com/qVB5sfQxfa — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) May 2, 2023

What Is The Story of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

"The new Spider-Verse movie coming to your theaters in just over two months is a continuation of the story of Miles Morales," co-director Kemp Powers told audiences at CinemaCon previously. "In this film, we're going to explore new dimensions and bring in lots of characters old and new, but they still relate to the same emotional journey of miles and his family."

Series star Shamiek Moore stepped to the stage with co-stars Steinfeld and Issa Rae to talk about his part in the sequel. It seems like Moore is already teasing some dramatic changes for Miles when Across the Spider-Verse hits theaters.

"It's been over a year after the events of the first move," Moore told the crowd. "Miles is still trying to figure out how to be a superhero. In the first film he learned that anyone can wear the mask and in this film, Miles discovers that it's how you wear the mask that really makes you a hero. And the only person who really understands what he's going through is, of course, Gwen Stacy."

Did you get any Spider Society messages this week? Let us know down in the comments!