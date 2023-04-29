Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Update from PlayStation Addresses Potential Delay

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has gotten a promising update from PlayStation. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is one of the most anticipated games of 2023, but also probably the entire console generation so far. The game has built up a lot of hype after Insomniac Games knocked out of the park with the first game and its spin-off, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Although Insomniac had already been a popular developer before, this shot their reputation into the stratosphere and made them one of the most beloved studios out there, enough for PlayStation to spend a large sum of money to buy them and make them 100% first-party.

However, it has been almost two years since we last saw anything from Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The game had a pretty snazzy cinematic reveal trailer and then... it pretty much dropped off the face of the Earth. PlayStation and Insomniac reassured players it is still coming and in fact, revealed it was coming this fall at the start of 2023, but still, fans have begun to worry that a delay could be imminent due to the fact we have seen nothing for a game due out in just a handful of months. Leaks indicate the game is coming in September, but there hasn't even been a new screenshot from the game, let alone gameplay or details. With that said, PlayStation has confirmed in a recent earnings report that it still intends to release the game later this year. That should hopefully ease concerns of a delay for fans.

As for when we'll see the game, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will probably get some sort of showing at the rumored PlayStation Showcase that's expected to happen in May or early June. PlayStation has been awfully quiet with regards to its first-party offerings as of late, so it's time to pull back the curtain and early summer time is usually when that takes place.

Are you still excited for Marvel's Spider-Man 2? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.