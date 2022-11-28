Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse New Image Revealed

A new look at Miles Morales from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse teases a growing separation between the web-slinger and his parents. When the first trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was released, it revealed the computer-generated animated sequel was originally going to be split into two movies. This was music to the ears of Spidey fans since that meant even more characters would get a chance to be featured. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduced audiences to the likes of Spider-Gwen, Spider-Ham, and Spider-Man Noir. But no matter who shows up, these Spider-Man movies put Miles Morales in the spotlight.

The newest image from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse comes from the movie's Lead Animator, Nick Kondo. Kondo shared the image on Twitter, which shows Miles Morales wearing a heavy coat over a jersey and hoodie as he walks away from his parents, Rio (Luna Lauren) and Jefferson (Brian Tyree Henry). We know part of the story in Across the Spider-Verse involves Miles wanting to attend Columbia University in New York, and his parents preferring Miles to go to school closer to home. What we're seeing in this image could be a disagreement between parents and son.

New shot of Miles in Across the Spiderverse 🕷️ pic.twitter.com/EPN9snZMQj — Nick Kondo 近藤 (@NickTyson) November 24, 2022

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Will Have Six Animation Styles

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse producer Phil Lord revealed that the new movie will have six distinct animation styles, compared to the one style from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

"The first film had one animation style that dominates the movie. This movie has six," Lord told Empire. "So we're taking those tools, adding all the things we learned on The Mitchells Vs The Machines, and then growing them further to accommodate the ambition of this movie. Which is to wow you every time you enter a new environment, and also to make sure that the style of the movie reflect the story, and that the images are driven by feelings, as opposed to some egg-headed art project. Which it also is, by the way!"

Different Realities of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Into the Spider-Verse sequel will take our heroes to different Earths and realities. Producer Christopher Miller previewed what realities fans have already witnessed in the Across the Spider-Verse trailer.

"The two that you saw in the teaser trailer were what's called Earth-50101, which we're calling 'Mumbattan' – that's based on an Indian comic-book look – and Nueva York from Spider-Man 2099's world," Miller explained. "That's based on Syd Mead-style illustrations of what the future might look like. There's also Gwen's world, which is Earth-65. And that was a watercolour-wash style that's reminiscent of the covers of her comic books." Miles Morales' journey has only just begun – the Spider-Verse awaits.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse opens in theaters on June 2, 2023.