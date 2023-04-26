Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Cast Comments on Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland, and Andrew Garfield Cameos

Considering the multiversal nature of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Marvel fans have long been wondering if any kind of mention will be made of the live-action versions of the character. Suspicions that Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland were raised even further when the events of No Way Home were explicitly referenced in the latest trailer for the movie. Speaking with extraTV at CinemaCon, the film's stars Shameik More, Hailee Steinfeld, and Issa Rae were asked about the potential for cameos by the former Spider-Man actors, answering with laughter and apprehension.

"I know Haley Steinfeld's in it," Moore said with some suspicious laughter. "Issa Rae's in it. Daniel Kaluuya... Jake Johnson! I forgot about Jake Johnson." Steinfeld added, "Yeah there are so many, there's some treats. This wouldn't be what it is if there weren't some treats." Naturally these deflections by the cast won't do anything to make fans think that Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland's versions of Spider-Man AREN'T in the movie, luckily the wait won't be that long before we can finally see it.

Who is in the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse cast?

Shameik More and Hailee Steinfeld reprise their roles of Miles Morales aka Spider-Man and Gwen Stacy, for the upcoming movie, joined once again by Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis, Luna Lauren Vélez as Rio Morales. Nicolas Cage will not be returning at Spider-Man Noir for the movie.

Issa Rae will lend her voice to Jessica Drew aka Spider-Woman, anchoring an ensemble that includes several otehr newcomers like Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk, Jason Schwartzman as The Spot, Greta Lee as Lyla, Jorma Taccone as Vulture, Shea Whigham as Geoprge Stacy, and Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099. Several other key characters are set to appear as well though haven't had their voice actors confirmed, including Ben Reilly.

When is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse release date?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse opens in theaters on June 3rd. In the film, "After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."