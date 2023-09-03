Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Concept Art Teases Sinister Six

Few animated films are as visually stunning as those found in Sony's Spider-Verse franchise, with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse raising the bar even further upon its release this summer. While the film packed plenty into its two-and-a-half-hour runtime, it had many more omissions. Case in point, one concept that was left on the cutting room floor was the idea of a world where no Spider-Man existed and instead, was run by the web-slinger's group of archnemeses: the Sinister Six.

"Earth-42 world exploration," concept artist Aymeric Kevin shared on Instagram shortly after the film's release. "Early concept where I was trying to portray a world with no Spider-Man and where the Sinister 6 are running the city."

Is a Sinister Six movie happening?

While the villainous group may eventually appear in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, Sony has long had a desire to produced a live-action film featuring the group as well. On the home media release for Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spidey producer Amy Pascal teased a potential baddie team-up, dropping the Sinister Six by name. "These villains we now have in our universe happen to be characters that are in the Sinister Six," she teases. "There may be something that happens with that."

Elsewhere, Pascal has said she's just waiting for former Daredevil scribe Drew Goddard to agree to board the flick before giving it the official greenlight. "I'm just waiting for Drew to be ready to direct it," Pascal told Vanity Fair. "I would do anything with Drew Goddard. I'm just waiting for him to tell me he wants to."

Miles Morales returns to the big screen with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse now playing in theaters after premiering on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore ) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld ) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac ). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse , Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callah.