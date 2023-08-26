Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Composer Confirms Hilarious Spider-Man 2099 Easter Egg

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's composer joked about a popular Spider-Man 2099 fan theory this week. Daniel Pemberton saw a video of a fan dissecting Miguel O'Hara's theme from the movie and had to comment. In the clip, slowing Spider-Man 2099's theme down and looping it sounds a lot like "Careless Whisper" by Wham!. It's a hysterical image to get that kind of melodramatic song for Oscar Isaac's Spidey variant. But, that's part of what makes it so delightful. If you've never thought about it before, check out Pemberton's post down below and get shocked by how well it lines up.

These sorts of strange personal touches have become routine for the Spider-Verse franchise. Earlier this summer, the movie took the Internet by storm. A lot of that fervor on social media is due to the fact these weird little moments are dissected by fans. The stuff about "Canon Events" played for weeks on places like TikTok where every user seemed to have a riff on Miguel O'Hara's weird obsession with pivotal moments in every Spider-Man's history. If Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse can continue to have attention to detail like this, it will be just as beloved.

Who Will Be In Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse?

With Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse looming in the distance, it seems like a fair bet that fans will be expecting even more Spider-People next time out. While that's exciting, the movie's creative team doesn't want to loose sight of what's going on here. Comicbook.com spoke to the directors on the red carpet for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. During that talk, it seems like the Morales family will be the key, just like the other two entries.

Co-director Justin K. Thompson chimed-in, "I think, I think as long as we focus on our characters, as long as we focus on why he's doing what he's doing and why it matters, I think that will always be our North Star no matter what. But I can tell you, I can promise you it's going to be amazing. It's going to be spectacular. It's going to be fantastic. It's going to be Spider Man."

Across the Spider-Verse Rewrites the Rules For Superhero Movies

Composer Daniel Pemberton had some lofty goals for the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel. Comicbook.com's Aaron Perine spoke to him at the premiere for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Pemberton spoke about trying to make something completely fresh when it came to the sonic landscape of these worlds Miles would visit over the course of the film.

"It's crazy. I think the thing that's been interesting about this movie is trying to develop a really strong identity that only feels like that film. I don't; I didn't want to write a score that sounds like every other superhero movie, and they didn't want to make a film that looks like every other superhero movie," Pemberton said on the red carpet. "So we were trying to rewrite the rules from day one. So where you think the first film was rewriting the rules, this film is expanding that rule book. We're trying to create this crazy sonic and visual universe that feels different from anything else that's out there."

Watching Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse at Home?

Miles Morales returns to the big screen with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse now playing in theaters after premiering on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore ) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld ) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac ). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse , Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callah.

