Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Full Soundtrack Revealed

Now that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is playing in theaters everywhere, fans of the franchise can finally check out the highly anticipated soundtrack. The soundtrack for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was an instant hit back in 2018. Its big track, "Sunflower," was stuck in the heads of everyone who caught a glimpse of the film. Everyone is hoping for another lineup of hits this time around.

The soundtrack for Across the Spider-Verse was produced by Metro Boomin and includes some really big names. Nas, 2 Chainz, Offset, 21 Savage, JID, A$AP Rocky, and Lil Wayne all appear on the album. There are even a couple songs from Swae Lee, who performed "Sunflower" alongside Post Malone.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's soundtrack was released on streaming platforms late Thursday night, so you can check it out right now!

Here's the full breakdown of every song and artist on the Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack:

"Annihilate" – Metro Boomin & Swae Lee, Lil Wayne, Offset

"Am I Dreaming" – Metro Boomin & A$AP Rocky, Roisee

"All The Way Live" – Metro Boomin & Future, Lil Uzi Vert

"Danger (Spider)" – Offset & JID

"Hummingbird" – Metro Boomin & James Blake

"Calling" – Metro Boomin & Swae Lee, Nav, feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

"Silk & Cologne" (Spider-Verse Remix) – EI8HT & Offset

"Link Up" (Spider-Verse Remix) – Metro Boomin & Don Toliver, Wizkid feat. Beam & Toian

"Self Love" – Metro Boomin & Coi Leray

"Home" – Metro Boomin & Don Toliver, Lil Uzi Vert

"Nonviolent Communication" – Metro Boomin & James Blake, A$AP Rocky, 21 Savage

"Givin' Up (Not the One)" – Don Toliver & 21 Savage, 2 Chainz

"Nas Morales" – Metro Boomen & Nas



Miles Morales returns to the big screen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, hitting theaters on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham.