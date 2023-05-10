Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Prequel Comic Now Free to Read Online

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 still doesn't have a release date, but Spider-Man fans got something to hold them over this week with the release of a prequel comic for the new PS5 game. Announced last week, this free Marvel's Spider-Man 2 comic was given away as part of Free Comic Book Day for anyone who made the trip to their local comic book store to pick it up. It wasn't available online at the time, however, but now, it's been made free online so that you can read and reread at your leisure.

If you want to check out the comic for yourself, you can find it here on Marvel's site. Towards the bottom of the page, you'll see a "Read Now" option as well as the logo for Marvel's subscription service Marvel Unlimited. You don't need to be a part of that to read this, however – just hit "Read Now" and you'll be able to check it out.

Just as we'll see in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 when it comes out later this year, the comic of the same name stars Peter Parker and Miles Morales both taking on their respective Spider-Man personas to fight against Venom and whatever other villains Insomniac Games has seen fit to include in this new game. Marvel's Spider-Man on the PS4 had quite the gang of villains for players to contend with, so one would assume that some of those will be back again along with some extras.

For this comic specifically, those villains include The Hood and The Tarantula. Neither of those characters have been in the newer Spider-Man games yet, but the latter was confirmed to be a part of this universe by previous comics that continued the story of the games. It's unclear if they'll be in the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 game, but if they're being featured so prominently here, it wouldn't be surprising if that ends up being the case.

This comic appears to have teased a new playable area that'll be present in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, though in terms of hinting at what else will be in the next game, the comic is pretty light in that regard. It does still end with an ad for the game reaffirming the Fall 2023 release window, however, so if you're worried at all about a delay given how long it's been since we've seen anything from the game, the comic suggests that's not happening.