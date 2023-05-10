Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Developer Wants it to be "Best Game We've Ever Made"

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is one of 2023's most-anticipated PlayStation 5 titles, and no one is more aware of that than Insomniac Games. Insomniac is working hard behind-the-scenes to top the previous game, and has been extremely quiet over the last few months. During a livestream of Marvel's Spider-Man, narrative director Jon Paquette talked briefly about the sequel. While there weren't many details Paquette could reveal, he did state that Insomniac "are we really workin' hard to try and make sure that this is the best game we've ever made and we can't wait to share it with y'all."

A clip of the quote was shared on Twitter by @EvanFilcara and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

While Paquette's statement is a bit hyperbolic, it's also kind of bold given Insomniac's track record! In addition to Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the PlayStation studio has been responsible for a number of great games spanning every PlayStation generation, including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Resistance: Fall of Man, and Spyro the Dragon. It remains to be seen whether Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will join those illustrious ranks, but clearly the studio knows just how much pressure there is to get the sequel right.

Of course, right now, many fans would just settle for finding out some information about the game! So far, we do know that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will feature both Peter Parker and Miles Morales. While the first game saw Doctor Octopus as the main villain, the sequel seems to be setting up Venom as the primary antagonist. Venom will be voiced in the game by Candyman actor Tony Todd, who recently let slip that the game might be releasing in September. Unfortunately, that has yet to be confirmed by PlayStation, and there has been speculation that the game might slip into 2024. For now, fans will just have to keep waiting to find out!

