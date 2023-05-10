The Amazing Spider-Man #25 Review: The Secret Origin of Mary Jane Revealed

Following more than a year of anticipation surrounding the time jump and mysterious set up found in Amazing Spider-Man #1, the oversized anniversary issue of Amazing Spider-Man #25 finally reveals what happened to Mary Jane while trapped in an alternate dimension and how Peter Parker's life fell to pieces. Writer Zeb Wells is accompanied by artists Kaare Andrews, who details Mary Jane's life away from Earth, and John Romita Jr., who captures events back on Earth, in what proves to be a tragically satisfying climax. With only one chapter remaining in this pivotal story, Amazing Spider-Man #25 does an excellent job of reframing the story and making it clear why these characters can never go home again.

The first half of the story comprises an issue unto itself with 20 pages drawn by Kaare Andrews in a reminder of how versatile and impactful the artist can be. It's revealed that Mary Jane spent approximately four years trapped in an alternate universe. Andrews and Wells concoct a montage sequence going from the exact moment Peter left to the very moment of his return that captures the weight of those years exceedingly well. Wells picks out a handful of conversations and key moments to emphasize as Mary Jane develops both a romantic and parental bond with her fellow survivors, but it's the passing of seasons and individual panels that provide this sequence with a real sense of import.

Andrews may be best known for the aggressive style used in action sequences near this section's end, but his presentation of small moments amongst a growing family are every bit as effective. More refined linework provides a sense of gentleness to accompany the work of survival, impacts of trauma, and slow sense of recovery experienced by Mary Jane and the children she adopts. When it is time for mad prophets or Mary Jane to throw down, the fierce forms contrast clearly against what came before and make the (shockingly clever) discovery of her new powers all the more impressive.

When the artistic lens shifts to John Romita Jr., the action is largely handled leaving the series' central artist to focus on the immediate impacts that would set the frame for Amazing Spider-Man #1. There are few pencils in the business capable of capturing Peter's disappointment and rage as well as Romita, and he sets the mood for this sequence perfectly. Whether he's speaking to Mary Jane with a downturned face or lashing out at his friends, the emotions on display are clear and entirely sympathetic. It's obvious throughout why the artist's name is now attached to two essential runs on the character.

This particular moment may prove to be the most tragic that Romita Jr. has drawn because of how well constructed it is. After everything Peter endured to rescue Mary Jane as quickly as possible, he still wasn't fast enough to keep her in his own life, even if he managed to save her life just in the nick of time. There's an O. Henry-like irony to the outcome allowing for no better choices and a bitter outcome.

It's this tragic staging that sets the stage for Amazing Spider-Man #26 and the continuation of Peter crawling from the hole these events left him in. Reflecting on the past year of the series, the lows are all thoroughly earned and the character growth apparent in both Peter and Mary Jane is grounded in genuinely life-changing events. Andrews' section of the issue presents Mary Jane in a new light and offers her as a more mature sort of hero within Peter's world – seemingly demanding that she stick around to better explore these circumstances. Regardless of what readers may be predicting for a death at the end of this month, Amazing Spider-Man #25 presents them with two very compelling protagonists, both of whom have a lot of story left to tell.

As a resident of Omaha, I would be remiss to not mention the issue's backup story, "Welcome to Omaha, Spider-Man," from writer Rainbow Rowell and artist Álvaro López. It provides a lighthearted contrast to the dark turns detailed in this issue in the form of a delightful wedding date between Peter and Felicia Hardy for which they must travel to Omaha. The story answers the question of how Spider-Man might get around a city dominated by interstates and featuring only a few skyscrapers, and offers residents of the Great Plains a pleasant ribbing. If issue #26 is forecast to be a low point, this story offers some much-needed laughter before it arrives.

Published by Marvel Comics

On May 10, 2023

Written by Zeb Wells

Art by John Romita Jr., Kaare Andrews, and Scott Hanna

Colors by Marcio Menyz

Letters by Joe Caramagna

Cover by John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, and Marcio Menyz