Andrew Garfield Trends After Appearing in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Trailer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse debuted its trailer today and Andrew Garfield is trending across the world. In the new clip from Sony Pictures, three older Spider-Men take center stage before Miles Morales swings into the frame. That's right, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland all have small voice parts in the trailer. But, the Amazing Spider-Man actor is taking up a bunch of real estate in fans' minds after the reveal. It's been long speculated that Spider-Man: No Way Home wouldn't be the last time we saw multiple Spider-Men together in live-action. Now, it would seem that the trio might get another member and the hype is building.

Garfield talked to Entertainment Tonight last year about how much he loved this character. Peter Parker will always be a soft-spot for the star. No Way Home sparked a massive wave of adoration for Spider-Man, but especially for Garfield.

Watch the new Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse trailer. The Spider-War is coming. Exclusively in cinemas 1st June. pic.twitter.com/tBfcegisvX — PlayStation AU (@PlayStationAU) April 4, 2023

"It's a character that's always going to be so meaningful to me, and so beautiful to me. It comes back to service. I think if there's a way, because that's what that character is all about, he's all about serving the greater good and serving his fellow people, serving humanity and all life," Garfield reflected. "So, if there's a way for me to continue to add to the legacy of that character in a way that feels like it's of service to an audience, of service to the themes that [co-creator] Stan Lee injected that character with, I'm open, of course."

