Andrew Garfield Trends After Appearing in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Trailer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse debuted its trailer today and Andrew Garfield is trending across the world. In the new clip from Sony Pictures, three older Spider-Men take center stage before Miles Morales swings into the frame. That's right, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland all have small voice parts in the trailer. But, the Amazing Spider-Man actor is taking up a bunch of real estate in fans' minds after the reveal. It's been long speculated that Spider-Man: No Way Home wouldn't be the last time we saw multiple Spider-Men together in live-action. Now, it would seem that the trio might get another member and the hype is building.
Garfield talked to Entertainment Tonight last year about how much he loved this character. Peter Parker will always be a soft-spot for the star. No Way Home sparked a massive wave of adoration for Spider-Man, but especially for Garfield.
Watch the new Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse trailer. The Spider-War is coming. Exclusively in cinemas 1st June. pic.twitter.com/tBfcegisvX— PlayStation AU (@PlayStationAU) April 4, 2023
"It's a character that's always going to be so meaningful to me, and so beautiful to me. It comes back to service. I think if there's a way, because that's what that character is all about, he's all about serving the greater good and serving his fellow people, serving humanity and all life," Garfield reflected. "So, if there's a way for me to continue to add to the legacy of that character in a way that feels like it's of service to an audience, of service to the themes that [co-creator] Stan Lee injected that character with, I'm open, of course."
Do you think he and the other Spider-Men will come to Miles' rescue? Let us know down in the comments!
Audible laughter
prevnext
they were sick for doing this 😭😭😭#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse#AcrossTheSpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/GjgMXYj72i— addie (@maybegrayson) April 4, 2023
Everyone's getting dragged in
prevnext
"That little nerd in Earth-199999!" 🥹🫶🏼 #SpiderMan #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/vWnxciD69s— dee 🤍 WE LIVE IN TIME ERA (@BELOVASHAWKEYE) April 4, 2023
Movie is gonna be peak
prevnext
THE ANIMATION FOR SPIDER VERSE IS AMAZING I SEE WHY THEY DELAYED. THEY WERE COOKING #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/z4jWCZ69Jf— Brixks 🦌🏴☠️ (@_brixks_) April 4, 2023
LOL it's tradition at this point
prevnext
They Created THE meme again OMG😭#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse #SpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/OUqfsE215A— sanmeyo (@sandeep_sanmeyo) April 4, 2023
This is the real question
prevnext
¿"Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" and "The Amazing Spider-Man" in Across the Spider-verse? 🔥🕷👀
¡¡Tobey Maguire n Andrew Garfield returns!!#AcrossTheSpiderVerse #SpiderMan #andrewgarfield #tobeymaguire #SpiderManCruzandoElMultiverso pic.twitter.com/Ci7Ut86w0N— _starboy_ (@Anothertrouble1) April 3, 2023
Dope bit of imagery
prevnext
¿"Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" and "The Amazing Spider-Man" in Across the Spider-verse? 🔥🕷👀
¡¡Tobey Maguire n Andrew Garfield returns!!#AcrossTheSpiderVerse #SpiderMan #andrewgarfield #tobeymaguire #SpiderManCruzandoElMultiverso pic.twitter.com/Ci7Ut86w0N— _starboy_ (@Anothertrouble1) April 3, 2023
Excellent catch!
prevnext
Andrew Garfield reference or what? In the new Spider Man Across The Spider Verse Trailer pic.twitter.com/SCyyBHEybz— CricKom (@Deepans23952324) April 4, 2023
Know those suits anywhere
prev
Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s versions of Spider-Man were featured in the international trailer of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” pic.twitter.com/kP0CVeCUvk— 💭 (@tmagthinker) April 4, 2023