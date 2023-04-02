How many multiversal Spider-People can you spot? Sony Pictures has thwipped up a new teaser for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ahead of Tuesday's trailer reveal, previewing the return of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), the Spider-Man of Earth-TRN700, and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), the Spider-Woman of Earth-TRN702. In the teaser crawling with Spider-People, you'll get a peek at futuristic Spider-Force leader Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac) and Spider-Woman (Issa Rae), plus: Peter Parker in a parka! Spider-Clan ninja Peter Parker, the Marvel Mangaverse Spider-Man! And Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), a.k.a. Spider-Man India! Watch the clip in the player above before the new Across the Spider-Verse trailer swings online April 4th.

In the sequel to 2018's Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat — the inky supervillain The Spot (Jason Schwartzman), whose body is covered in interdimensional portals that let him travel the Multiverse — Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

(Photo: Sony Pictures Animation)

Returning Spider-Verse stars Moore, Steinfeld, and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker lead a cast that includes Isaac (Moon Knight), reprising his role as the Miguel O'Hara Spider-Man 2099 from Into the Spider-Verse's post-credits scene; Rae (The Lovebirds) as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman; Daniel Kaluuya (Black Panther) as Hobie Brown/Spider-Punk; Soni (Deadpool) as Spider-Man India; Shea Whigham (Boardwalk Empire) as Gwen's father, NYPD Captain George Stacy; and The Lonely Island's Jorma Taccone (Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping) as the Vulture.

"When you're growing up, there's that feeling that you want to see what the world has to offer. You want to go out there, and the push-and-pull of wanting to stay rooted with your family and then also [needing to] leave the nest is what the whole movie is about," producer and co-writer Christopher Miller said during a Spider-Verse 2 trailer reveal panel with co-writer and producer Phil Lord. "And so the first movie was about the idea that anyone can wear the mask. This movie is really about: how do you wear the mask?"

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters June 2nd.