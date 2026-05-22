Spider-Man: Brand New Day Reveal Hints at the MCU’s New Hulkbuster Replacement

We’re just two months out from the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the next major chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the highly anticipated return of Tom Holland as the friendly neighborhood webslinger. The film will mark his first appearance as the hero since Spider-Man: Brand New Day five years ago, but even more than that, it’s poised to push the character into brand new territory. Key to the new movie is not only that it will, seemingly, include more Spider-Man villains than any other Marvel movie, but that it will allow Holland’s character to bounce off of other heroes from the MCU that he’s never shared the screen with before.

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Among those heroes that Spider-Man will appear with in Brand New Day is Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle, aka The Punisher, bringing a relationship to life that has never been seen in a film but which has been a staple of comics for decades. The other major hero we know he’ll cross paths with is Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, who will seemingly go green and become The Hulk in the film. With marketing in full swing and merchandising from the movie making its way online, we not only know The Hulk is being called “Savage Hulk” in the film, but now we may know how Spider-Man might actually beat him.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day May Reveal New Way to Defeat the Hulk

A photo of a new toy from the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day features the hero with green webs, and specifically notes on the packaging one of 40+ sounds and phrases that it will say, “Anti-Gamma Webs Coming Your Way.” Assuming that this toy is accurate to what goes down in the events of Brand New Day, it seems like Peter will have to upgrade his web technology in order to have a foothold against The Hulk when they battle.

New look at ‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’ toy features Spider-Man shooting anti-gamma webs. pic.twitter.com/OnWDllUSiu — MCU Film News (@MCUFilmNews) May 21, 2026

As comic readers know well, Spider-Man and The Hulk have come to blows more than once, and thanks to the Hulk only getting stronger as he gets angrier, it would typically be a pretty one-sided fight if it were traditional fisticuffs. This plays into Spider-Man’s strength, though, despite his own physical prowess being quite high, it’s nothing compared to The Hulk, meaning that he has to find a new way to go about subduing him, or even just ending the fight, which typically leans on his speed, agility, and smarts, including, perhaps, some new tech.

It is worth noting, of course, that toys of this nature for new comic book movies sometimes have no bearing at all on what occurs in the film, or they’re reflective of an idea or script that was provided to a toy company at one point, but which was altered significantly as production continued. Fans will no doubt recall the “Hulk breaking out of the Hulkbuster” toys that were produced for Avengers: Infinity War, based on something that wasn’t present in the film at all. That’s without mentioning hilarious toy tie-ins for films like Man of Steel which feature Superman riding a motorcycle.

Suffice to say, this could be a major clue about what goes down in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, or it could just be clever marketing to make a toy for children seem even more appealing to young fans. Time will tell, though, as Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in theaters later this summer, swinging in on July 31.