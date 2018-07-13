‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Drops New Look at Green Goblin

Newly unveiled concept art from Sony Pictures Animation’s upcoming Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sees rookie superhero Miles Morales (voice of Shameik Moore) battling an over-sized Green Goblin.

The hulking Green Goblin was first spotted in last month’s official trailer, reimagined in this offshoot universe as a house-sized creature with dragon-like wings.

Brooklyn teen Miles first encounters the Green Goblin when he’s thrust into a clash between the green-skinned beast and its archfoe, the web-slinging Spider-Man (Jake Johnson).

“This power is kind of handed to [Miles] when he’s not really looking for more responsibility,” Moore told EW. “That phrase — ‘with great power comes great responsibility’ — it means the same thing, but it comes from a different place with this Spider-Man.”

An older and more jaded Peter Parker is just one of the Spider-heroes Miles will encounter, running across web-swinging superheroes like Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage) and villains such as the Kingpin (Liev Schreiber).

“Everybody has a purpose and a reason and a place,” Moore said. “I think that’s what [Miles’] conflict is — finding his place. He’s like, ‘If there’s Peter, then how do I be Spider-Man? Can you teach me? How do I do this?’”

Miles comes under the tutelage of Peter Parker, an experienced pro — wildly different from rookie 13-year-old Miles.

“And he’s got both his parents alive,” joked Chris Miller, who produces with his LEGO Movie co-director Phil Lord. “Which doesn’t sound like much, but that’s very unique to Spider-People.”

“Everything good we’ve ever done has started with a bad idea,” Lord said of putting a new stamp on a franchise that has had three iterations over the last decade and a half.

“And then we slowly figure out a way that seems like it would be surprising. An animated Spider-Man movie, on the surface it felt like, well, do we really need that? But you start to think about the opportunities that it gives you. Because it’s like the 19th Spider-Man movie, it forces you to make different choices than everybody else.”

That attitude extended to Spider-Verse‘s look, which was free to explore an even more comic book-like style because of the near-limitless capabilities of animation.

“The idea was: Let’s make a movie that feels like you’re walking into an immersive comic book,” Miller said.

“We were just really intrigued with the possibility of making an animated movie in a completely different way with a completely different set of characters that didn’t have to abide by the normal rules,” Lord added. “A big franchise can either back you into safe choices or it can give you the opportunity to take huge risks. And that risk version was what was intriguing to us.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse swings into theaters December 14.