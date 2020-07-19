Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Writes Adorable Plea to His Onscreen Best Friend

✖

Is there anything purer than Tom Holland's friendships with his Marvel co-stars? The actor known for playing Spider-Man shares a lot of love for Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) on social media, but that's not his only co-star who gets Instagram attention. Jacob Batalon, who plays Ned Leeds in the MCU, had an adorable interaction with Holland online today after Holland dedicated a post to his onscreen BFF.

“Jacob call me... I miss you,” Holland posted. “I’ll call you today😭😭😭😭,” Batalon replied. We can only hope they had a lovely, long chat already! You can check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram Jacob call me... I miss you A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on Jul 18, 2020 at 3:41am PDT

The next installment to Holland's Spider-Man films is currently slated for next November, and Holland recently revealed when he plans to start filming. "Finish Uncharted, finish Spider-Man in February next year," Holland said in a video posted to his father's Patreon account. "Two press tours, maybe together, which should take six weeks' worth of work." That's the life of the young actor at this point, who recently teased Day One of work on Uncharted with Mark Wahlberg.

Though virtually nothing is known about the movie, many were hoping Holland's Peter Parker would call up the services of one Matt Murdock/Daredevil as he's sure to need some legal help after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home unfolded. If Murdock does appear, Charlie Cox himself previously told us it wouldn't be with his version of the character.

"I hadn't heard those rumors, but it's certainly not with my Daredevil. I'm not involved in it," Cox told us earlier this year. "If that's true, it's not with me. It's with another actor."

According to an agreement revealed between Marvel Studios and Sony in 2019, Holland's Spider-Man will be featured in one more MCU-canon solo film and can appear in another Marvel Studios movie which is not a Spider-Man title.

Spider-Man 3 is currently set for release on November 5th, 2021. Marvel's updated release schedule also sees Black Widow dropping in theaters on November 6th. It is followed Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.