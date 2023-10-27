Spider-Man: No Way Home Nearly Included Doctor Strange Battle in Classic Spidey Movie Scenes

Some classic scenes from previous live-action Spider-Man movies almost made an appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The third film in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man trilogy helped kick off the Multiverse Saga by incorporating characters from Sony's Spider-Man films, like lead stars Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Doctor Strange filled in for Iron Man to team up with the web-slinger, with the two Avengers sparring inside the mirror dimension. Never-before-seen artwork from Spider-Man: No Way Home reveals their battle almost included key scenes taken directly from other Spider-Man feature films.

Concept designer Phil Saunders shared some Spider-Man: No Way Home keyframes on Artstation, which feature scenes taken from the older Spider-Man movies. We can see Spider-Man and Doctor Strange fighting over the Book of Vishanti with backgrounds including the wrestling match from 2002's Spider-Man when Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) tested out his new abilities, Peter's apartment building with landlord and neighbor present, Spidey's train fight with Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man 2, and many more scenes.

Spider-Man: Far From Home Disney+ release date revealed

Friday, November 3rd is the day that Spider-Man: Far From Home will make its way onto Disney+. Spider-Man: Homecoming was added to the streamer earlier this year. The first batch of Spider-Man films, from Sam Raimi's trilogy to the Tom Hardy-starring Venom, were also added to Disney+ earlier this year. As of now, there's no timetable for when Spider-Man: No Way Home will complete the trilogy on Disney+.

On the animation front, Sony Pictures Animation's blockbuster Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be available to stream on Netflix starting Tuesday, October 31st. The sequel to 2018's Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is the latest Sony film to land on Netflix after the streamer secured the rights to the studio's output as part of a deal announced in April 2021. Under the five-year pact, all of Sony's films from 2022 onward — including the upcoming Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse — will stream exclusively on Netflix after their theatrical and home entertainment releases.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was taken off Sony's theatrical schedule and currently doesn't have a release date. Producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have told fans they'll see the film "when it is ready." Like most major movies, Across the Spider-Verse has been impacted by the writers' and actors' strikes, so whenever those are wrapped up we can hopefully expect some updates on a new timeline for the release.