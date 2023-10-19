Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Lets You Don No Way Home's Iconic Final Suit

You can now wear Tom Holland's iconic No Way Home suit in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will allow fans to sport the iconic red and blue suit from the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is going to be one of the biggest video game releases of the year, helping round out a rock solid fall line up with games like Alan Wake 2, Starfield, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and more. It's basically a year of some of the most anticipated games of the last half a decade. Fans have been eagerly awaiting Marvel's Spider-Man 2 since 2018 when the first game was released and teased the symbiote in a post-credits scene. Since then, four Spider-Man movies have released from the two Spider-Verse movies and the last two Tom Holland-led films. A lot happened in all four of those films, but Spider-Man: No Way Home is probably the most significant for a variety of reasons.

The film saw Tom Holland's Peter Parker donning a new suit at the end. It's a classic red and blue suit that appears to take inspiration from his normal suit, Tobey Maguire's suit, and Andrew Garfield's suit. Although it has only a minute of screentime, it quickly became a fan-favorite costume and is one that fans are eager to see in another film. However, fans also want to use it themselves... and now they can. Along with the highly-requested suit from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, fans can equip the final suit from No Way Home in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Now, you'll have to wait a bit as it is one of the later suits you unlock and you may not even unlock it until after you've completed the main story unless you do a healthy dose of side content while playing. It's as simple as leveling up, but you won't get it until late 40s or early 50s.

spider-man-2-no-way-home-suit-2.jpg

Nevertheless, it's great to see the suit finally in Insomniac Games' Spider-Man universe in all its glory. With that said, all Spider-Man suits from the films are now in the game as a result, so you can pretend you're filling the shoes of your favorite live action Spider-Man actor if you so choose. If none of those tickle your fancy, fear not because there are over 65 other suits in the game as well.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Review

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has been getting rave reviews from critics. It's currently Insomniac Games' highest rated game on Metacritic with a 91 average score. The unanimous praise was echoed in ComicBook's own review where we gave it a 4.5 out of 5. Despite the fact it features incredible gameplay, interesting themes, and more, but the story is hurt by some pacing issues: "That's not to say Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has a bad story – it's far from it. It still has incredible characters and explosive moments that are sure to delight hardcore and casual fans and possibly even get you a bit misty-eyed. The problem is, it's just not as tightly or neatly told as the first game resulting in some of Spider-Man's most iconic storylines lacking an emotional catharsis."

