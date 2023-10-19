Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Lets You Don No Way Home's Iconic Final Suit

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will allow fans to sport the iconic red and blue suit from the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is going to be one of the biggest video game releases of the year, helping round out a rock solid fall line up with games like Alan Wake 2, Starfield, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and more. It's basically a year of some of the most anticipated games of the last half a decade. Fans have been eagerly awaiting Marvel's Spider-Man 2 since 2018 when the first game was released and teased the symbiote in a post-credits scene. Since then, four Spider-Man movies have released from the two Spider-Verse movies and the last two Tom Holland-led films. A lot happened in all four of those films, but Spider-Man: No Way Home is probably the most significant for a variety of reasons.

The film saw Tom Holland's Peter Parker donning a new suit at the end. It's a classic red and blue suit that appears to take inspiration from his normal suit, Tobey Maguire's suit, and Andrew Garfield's suit. Although it has only a minute of screentime, it quickly became a fan-favorite costume and is one that fans are eager to see in another film. However, fans also want to use it themselves... and now they can. Along with the highly-requested suit from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, fans can equip the final suit from No Way Home in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Now, you'll have to wait a bit as it is one of the later suits you unlock and you may not even unlock it until after you've completed the main story unless you do a healthy dose of side content while playing. It's as simple as leveling up, but you won't get it until late 40s or early 50s.

Nevertheless, it's great to see the suit finally in Insomniac Games' Spider-Man universe in all its glory. With that said, all Spider-Man suits from the films are now in the game as a result, so you can pretend you're filling the shoes of your favorite live action Spider-Man actor if you so choose. If none of those tickle your fancy, fear not because there are over 65 other suits in the game as well.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Review

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has been getting rave reviews from critics. It's currently Insomniac Games' highest rated game on Metacritic with a 91 average score. The unanimous praise was echoed in ComicBook's own review where we gave it a 4.5 out of 5. Despite the fact it features incredible gameplay, interesting themes, and more, but the story is hurt by some pacing issues: "That's not to say Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has a bad story – it's far from it. It still has incredible characters and explosive moments that are sure to delight hardcore and casual fans and possibly even get you a bit misty-eyed. The problem is, it's just not as tightly or neatly told as the first game resulting in some of Spider-Man's most iconic storylines lacking an emotional catharsis."