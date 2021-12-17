Spider-Man: No Way Home's Extended Cut Coming to Digital HD

Spider-Man: No Way Home's extended version is swinging out of theaters and onto Digital HD. The expanded cut of the Sony and Marvel Studios blockbuster, which was re-released into theaters in September as the Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version, will be available to own on Tuesday, October 18th. Featuring 11 minutes of new, never-before-seen footage and deleted scenes — including a post-credits scene not shown in theaters — the More Fun Stuff digital release restores extended scenes with superhero lawyer Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and the two Spider-Men: Peter #2 (Tobey Maguire) and Peter #3 (Andrew Garfield).

Below, read on to find out everything you need to know about how to get the extended cut and where to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home online.

How to Buy the Spider-Man: No Way Home Extended Cut



The Spider-Man: No Way Home – More Fun Stuff Version will be released digitally as the Spider-Man: No Way Home – Extended Cut through online retailers. Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has not announced a physical disc version.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home – Extended Cut will be available to buy digitally in HD and 4K Ultra HD on Vudu and wherever digital movies are sold starting Tuesday, October 18th.

For viewers outside of the U.S., the Extended Cut is now available to stream via Amazon Prime in Australia or rent digitally on Amazon Video in France, India, Indonesia, Italy, the Netherlands, and Spain.

What's In the Spider-Man: No Way Home – More Fun Stuff Version?



With a runtime of 157 minutes, the Extended Cut includes the 11 minutes of footage not shown in theaters. Mild spoiler warning: the extended cut features a new introduction from Spider-Men Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield; a lengthy deleted scene with Midtown High students and staff; a sequence with The Daily Bugle; and deleted scenes expanding Matt Murdock's cameo, more of the multiversal villains including Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) and Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), and an extended hang-out between the three Peter Parkers.

Also included with the digital release is an additional 80 minutes of special features from the 4K UHD and Blu-ray: Bloopers & Gag Reel, the Enter Strange featurette, Alternate Reality Easter Eggs, Daily Bugle news clips "Spider-Menace Strikes Again," "Web of Lies," and "Spider Sycophant," two Stunt Previs featurettes, and the following promos: Tom's Press Tour, Tom & Jacob Lie Detector, Georgia Promo.

Where to Stream Spider-Man: No Way Home Online



Spider-Man: No Way Home is streaming on Starz, which is also available via the Starz Play Amazon Channel on Amazon Prime Video and the Starz Roku Premium Channel on Roku devices. You can try Starz with a free 7-day trial.