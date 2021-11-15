Second Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster Swings Online Ahead of New Trailer

Spider-Man (Tom Holland) swings into the Multiverse with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in a new poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Unmasked and framed for murder by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in Far From Home, the friendly neighborhood web-slinger asks Stephen Strange to cast a spell to make the entire world forget he’s Peter Parker. But Strange’s spell tampers with the stability of spacetime, bringing an onslaught of sinister supervillains — among them Spider-Man‘s Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Spider-Man 2‘s Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), and The Amazing Spider-Man 2‘s Electro (Jamie Foxx) — into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Be careful what you wish for, Parker!

The poster released Monday ahead of Tuesday’s new trailer debut shows Spider-Man and Doctor Strange’s second Marvel team-up after saving half the world together in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. See it below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There’s a close relationship,” Cumberbatch previously told The Hollywood Reporter of Spider-Man and Strange’s dynamic in No Way Home, set in the aftermath of Endgame and Far From Home. “They’re neighborhood superheroes, and they’ve had an experience or two. They’ve got history. It might be the case that Peter asks me to help him do something? I think I’m allowed to say that much. I help him fill in his tax returns. That’s what I do.”

After his Spider-Man teamed up with Doctor Strange and mentor Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) in Infinity War, Holland named the master of the mystic arts as the superhero he most wanted to conjure up an appearance in the finale to the Homecoming trilogy.

“I’m really wanting to do a team-up with Doctor Strange, because we’re both New Yorkers and I just really like the idea of a science guy being teamed up with a guy who does magic,” Holland told CinemaBlend back in June 2019. “Because it totally contradicts everything he knows. And I like the idea that there is real science that Peter Parker talks about, and then there’s Doctor Strange gibberish, where he’s like, ‘The time rift and the thing and the thing.’ So it’s kind of fun.”

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home opens exclusively in movie theaters on December 17.