Spider-Man: No Way Home Names Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Men

They’re back! Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Men swing into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new look at the Multiversal team-up of Spider-Man: No Way Home. After the events of Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) faces a showdown with sinister supervillains from across the Multiverse: Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), and the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe). After he’s unmasked by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) at the end of Far From Home, a botched spell cast by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) tries to solve Spider-Man’s identity crisis — unwittingly turning his universe into a Spider-Verse.

With Spider-Man: No Way Home now playing in theaters, Marvel reveals the official designations for the Variant Spider-Men nicknamed “Peter #2” (Maguire) and “Peter #3” (Garfield). According to Marvel.com, Maguire is “Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” and Garfield is “The Amazing Spider-Man.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

See the artwork and descriptions below.

“Our friendly neighborhood hero swings into the MCU in his iconic suit.”

“The one and only Amazing Spider-Man webs his way into the MCU.”

“Our friendly neighborhood hero swings into the MCU in his iconic suit,” reads Marvel.com‘s description for Maguire’s experienced Spider-Variant. Reads the description for Garfield’s Spider-Variant, “The one and only Amazing Spider-Man webs his way into the MCU.”

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios on Monday also revealed official art of the five supervillains after their climactic showdown with the three Spider-Men in No Way Home.

Maguire defeated Dafoe’s Green Goblin in 2002’s Spider-Man, thwarting Molina’s tentacled Doc Ock in 2004’s Spider-Man 2 and the Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) in 2007’s Spider-Man 3. Garfield took over as Peter Parker in Sony’s franchise reboot, webbing up foes the Lizard (Rhys Ifans) in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and Electro (Jamie Foxx) in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Now the secret is out: Garfield and Maguire return to help send off Sony’s Spider-Man trilogy under the stewardship of Watts.

“We were all treating [No Way Home] as the end of a franchise, let’s say,” six-time Spidey star Holland said in a previous interview about the friends of Spider-Man: MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon). “I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you’d be seeing a very different version. It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy. We would give it some time and try to build something different and tonally change the films.”

The Spider-Man star added: “Whether that happens or not, I don’t know. But we were definitely treating [No Way Home] like it was coming to an end, and it felt like it.”

With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Benedict Cumberbatch, Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing exclusively in theaters.

More Spider-Man: No Way Home Coverage