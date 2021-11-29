Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets on Sale Now for Spider-Monday

Tickets are now on sale for Spider-Man: No Way Home, exclusively in movie theaters on December 17. With Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) identity revealed by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the friendly neighborhood web-slinger asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make the world forget he’s Spider-Man. But when a botched spell brings Multiverse visitors into the Marvel Cinematic Universe — unleashing sinister supervillains Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), and Electro (Jamie Foxx) — the Avengers-level threat forces Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Advance Spider-Man: No Way Home tickets can now be purchased through online retailers wherever movie tickets are sold, including Fandango, AMC Theatres, and Atom Tickets.

Pitting the MCU Spider-Man against villains defeated by the Spider-Men (Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield) of other universes, including Spider-Man 3‘s Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) and The Amazing Spider-Man‘s Lizard (Rhys Ifan), Spider-Man: No Way Home is “the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made,” according to Holland.

“We’re definitely trying to be ambitious,” Jon Watts, who directed Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, told Empire Magazine about the threequel he refers to as “Spider-Man: Endgame.”

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home opens exclusively in movie theaters on December 17.